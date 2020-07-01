FORKSVILLE BOROUGH — As a part of AT&T’s public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority the communications company announced that a new FirstNet cell coverage site had been launched in Forksville Borough last week.
The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities.
The new site in Forksville enhances coverage along East Bear Mountain Road, Route 154 and surrounding areas according to At&T.
“My team worked to help identify the areas of Pennsylvania where we needed more mobile broadband coverage for our first responders. These new sites are good news for public safety in Pennsylvania. I look forward to continued collaboration with the FirstNet Authority and AT&T as the buildout continues,” said Pennsylvania State Police Major Diane M. Stackhouse, Governor Wolf’s appointed FirstNet Single Point of Contact for the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network.
“Pennsylvania’s first responders deserve reliable coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania. “We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders — and residents — greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations as we’re seeing currently with COVID-19.”
AT&T said that the new infrastructure would further elevate public safety’s connected experience in support of their emergency response, and will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in the area.
The announcement of the Forksville site was made in conjunction with announcements of sites added in Barbours in Lycoming County and Broad Top City in Huntingdon County.
