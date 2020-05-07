Those who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, or otherwise not eligible for regular unemployment compensation are now able to file backdated claims through the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.
The system rolled out its first phase on April 18 in order to collect as many applications as possible so it could release payments quickly once the website was completed, according to the Department of Labor and Industry. The department has received 174,000 claims to date.
Claims can be backdated to Jan. 27 of this year or the first week applicants became unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis, whichever came later, according to the department. Applicants will not receive a confirmation email once a claim is completed, but will be able to view information about it on the PUA’s website. Payments for backdated claims should be made within a week after filing as long as there are no issues with the application. Moving forward, claimants will have to file their PUA certifications weekly in order to get paid, although a one-week grace period will be provided for those who miss filing their weekly certification.
Benefits range from a minimum of $195 and a maximum of $572, although claimants will be able to receive an extra $600 per week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, starting with the week ending April 4.
For more information about the PUA and to apply, visit https://www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file/Pages/Filing-for-PUA.aspx
