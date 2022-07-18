TIOGA COUNTY, PA. — A regional farm and business that specializes in cheesemaking serves up its unique flavors from a sixth generation farmer.
Amanda Kennedy has owned and operated Backroad Creamery in Columbia Crossroads, Tioga County, Pa. for six years now, which is a dream come true.
“I am a sixth generation farmer, but I’m a first generation cheesemaker,” Kennedy said. “It’s been great. The community support has been overwhelmingly positive. I absolutely love my cows, farming and making cheese, so it’s a dream job for sure.”
She stated that her days start very early at 3 a.m. and she finally finishes around 1 p.m. There is also the task of packaging the products, which can consume a lot of time, she noted. Work also entails taking care of her cows each and every day of the year.
Kennedy crafts multiple curd flavors such as bacon ranch, Buffalo ranch, garlic dilly and maple. She also makes cheddar flavors such as bacon and farmhouse.
“People seem to love my fresh curd, which is the main one I create,” she said. “I have seven flavors of them that I rotate throughout the season. My farmhouse feta is a big hit and it received first place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year, so I was super excited about that.”
She’s also started making mozzarella this year, which she said is going very well because she enjoys making that too.
As a generational farmer, Kennedy is currently teaching the next generation not only farming, but cheesemaking now too.
“It’s an honor to carry on that tradition and it’s what I have always loved doing,” she said. “I have two daughters that help me regularly on the farm, so it’s pretty cool to have all of us girls doing this together.”
Her products can be found at the onsite farm store and various retail stores throughout the Northern Tier. A notable Bradford County establishment that uses her cheese in its dishes is the Hotel Bradford Brew House and Beer Garden in Sayre.
A full list of retail locations for her products can be found at the creamery’s website, https://www.backroadcreamery.com/where-to-buy.
The business can be contacted at (570) 404-0664 or backroadcreamery@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.backroadcreamery.com.
