NICHOLS —The long awaited reopening of Tioga Downs Casino Resort arrived Sept. 9 as staff welcomed guests with stringent safety protocols put in place. But the 4 p.m. opening of the West River Road casino, just north of the Bradford County border in the Town of Nichols, was anything but normal.
Upon entering the facility, a temperature check is administered and there are counters that keep the casino at the 25% capacity.
Also in place is plexiglass at the cage windows and hotel desks, and masks are required.
On the game floor, the machines are spaced out for distance, with some of them shut off to assist in the social distancing.
“We’ve done a lot of things to keep things safe,” said Marketing Director Jim Weed.
Tioga Downs General Manager Charlie Otto stated that the facility was able to bring back a small number of employees, and will bring more back in as the opening progresses.
The number of employees that returned on Sept. 9, however, was unknown and could not be obtained. Prior to the shutdown because of the pandemic, Tioga Downs employed approximately 600 people.
In March, the casino reduced to 50% until they were shut down completely on March 16 due to New York state’s COVID-19 response.
Now at 25% capacity things are quite different, according to Otto. Safety, however, is a priority, he noted.
“We are working actively with Public Health, and have gone beyond the requirements set forth by New York state,” said Weed.
With a good crowd, or a full house rolling in last Wednesday, Weed stated he is very excited about the opening.
“We are one step closer,” Weed added.
Hours are Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
To learn more, visit www.tiogadowns.com.
