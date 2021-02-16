Adams and Associates recently stepped into its role as operator for a new combined Keystone Job Corps Center and Red Rock Job Corps Center contract.
Adams, which is based in Reno, Nevada, has operated job corps centers in northeastern Pennsylvania for more than a decade. Adams assumed operations of the new combined contract on Feb. 1.
Adams has operated the Keystone JCC under a separate contract since December 2016. Adams previously operated the Red Rock JCC from 2010 to 2016.
The combined contract will serve 695, students at the Keystone JCC in Drums and 264 students at the Red Rock JCC in Lopez. Both JCCs will serve students from across the commonwealth.
Keystone JCC provides vocational training in eight trades covering construction, healthcare, hospitality and security. Red Rock JCC provides training in six trades covering automobile repair, construction and office administration. Both job corps centers offer high school diploma programs and a high school equivalency program. Keystone JCC also offers college certification programs through Luzerne Community College.
Keystone JCC students are active members of the Hazleton community and provide community services to various organizations such as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Partners in Education, Hazleton Rails to Trails, CAN DO, Greater Hazleton Sullivan County Chamber and the Hazleton Integration Project.
Executive Center Director Kelly King will manage operations for the combined contract. King, currently center director for the Keystone JCC, has almost two decades of management experience between the Keystone and Red Rock JCCs. She will work closely with Adams President Susan Larson and Executive Director Tanisha Nixon to provide oversight for both job corps centers.
Job Corps is a free, federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. In addition to training, students receive housing, support services and job placement assistance.
The Keystone and Red Rock JCCs will recruit students, 16-24 years, from Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Harrisburg, Williamsport, Allentown, Reading, Scranton, Lancaster and other areas throughout the commonwealth. Applicants must meet certain income requirements.
Adams is a 100% employee-owned company that is singularly committed to the job corps program and its students. The company began as a small business formed in 1990 with the sole mission of operating at-risk youth and children’s programs for local, state and federal governmental agencies. Today, Adams is one of the largest private sector entities involved in the federal Job Corps program.
Adams employs over 2,200 staff members at 16 locations, including 13 Job Corps sites across the country, providing academic, vocational training and placement services to approximately 10,000 young people from ages 16 to 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.