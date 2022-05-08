A free mobile app that connects trade workers to jobs can now benefit veterans thanks to a new partnership.
The Binghamton-based mobile app company, USEFUZE is now working with Hire Heroes USA, an organization that helps service members, veterans and military spouses find employment opportunities.
Each year the military discharges 270,000 service members and 80% won’t have a job lined up. The unemployment rate of military spouses is four times greater than the national average, according to USEFUZE.
The partnership will focus on educating and training veterans after their service has been completed, according to USEFUL CEO/Co-Founder Rawley Filbin.
“USEFUZE is a digital business card that acts as a profile, which allows trade workers to showcase their skills, highlight customer ratings and reviews and display their work portfolio,” said Filbin. “They can create estimates and invoices on-the-go and personalize their specific profile.”
He described the app as a combination of LinkedIn and CARFAX for trade service workers where anyone can use it to grow their business. The app is available in Google Play and Apple App Store.
“As a professional person, how often do people hear of a painter, roofer or carpenter say to check out their references on LinkedIn?” Filbin asked. “If someone has a skill and they don’t necessarily want to undergo any training or educational component, with USEFUZE they can create a profile and start directly working.”
The initiative hits home for Filbin because his brother Halsey was an Army captain who was discharged one year ago. He was looking for employment and Filbin asked his brother for insight on how to help people in the same situation. Halsey now serves as the app company’s chief operating officer.
Filbin worked with his father Chip at their family business, Filbin Painting, which has a location in Waverly. A month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Filbin took time away from the family business to start the app company.
“The idea came from the trials and tribulations that we saw at our family business of trying to find employees,” he stated. “It was actually a smooth transition because we were working remotely anyway.”
The app was originally released to the app stores in May 2021 and was rereleased on Feb. 1 of this year after edits were made to perfect it. The company even gained the attention of Binghamton University, which wants to work with them now. The company also caught the attention of Silicon Valley consultants, who helped launch DoorDash and proceeded to help them make connections in the industry.
“It has been the most fun job that I have ever had and we have been very fortunate,” said Filbin.
The company now has a fully remote team that has gone international. It has designers in Indonesia, a product manager in Dubai and app development in Bosnia. His brother Hawley helps run the company in Nashville.
“People have realized that work doesn’t necessarily have to be a nine-to-five job,” he said. “It can be a combination of a few jobs that meet their needs and pay their bills, so people are just looking to work differently and that is what the app is ultimately tapping into.”
