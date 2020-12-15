BC BIZ: Area amateur photographers featured in new C&N calendar

C&N’s annual calendar photo contest has concluded with Ann Kamzelski of Wellsboro earning the grand prize spot.
Each spring, C&N hosts their annual calendar photo contest for local amateur photographers. The winning photographs are featured in their upcoming calendar. In August, a panel of C&N employees selected 12 photos for the 2021 Wall Calendar, with all employees voting on the grand prize photo.
“As always, there was a lot of competition. We received so many great submissions it made it difficult for our committee to decide on only 12. We really appreciate all the local photographers who decided to enter, and we look forward to all the submissions for 2022,” said Charity Frantz, marketing director at C&N.
The winning photographers are awarded the first copies of the new calendar highlighting their winning photos, a $100 cash prize and other goodies. The grand prize winner also receives the coveted cover spot on the calendar, a large, framed copy of their photo and a $300 cash prize.
Winners and the month their photographs represent include:
- January – Lois Housler of Kane;
- February – Jacki Gormley of Wellsboro;
- March – Lori Smith of Muncy Valley;
- April – Tara Patterson of Liberty;
- May – Erica Shirley of Painted Post;
- June – Don Biresch of Ottsville;
- July – Megan Hemling of Roaring Branch;
- August – Linda Wilson of York;
- September – Ann Kamzelski of Wellsboro;
- October – John Blough of Altoona;
- November – Patrick Greenabaum of Muncy;
- December – Marcia Flanagan of Towanda.
There were 18,000 copies of this year’s calendar printed, which are now available free of charge in all C&N offices.
