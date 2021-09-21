WYSOX TOWNSHIP — When the flood of 2011 hit Bradford County, shops on Golden Mile Road in Wysox were no exception to the damage it dealt to the area.
Melinda Gourlie, owner of Arey Building Supply, is proud to say that her business was able to stay open despite the flooding and be a resource for the community.
“We were really quite proud of the fact that we were able to — with the exception of the actual day where you couldn’t physically get to Wysox — we managed to keep the store open,” Gourlie said. “For one or two days when we were still cleaning up we had people park outside and beep their horn and (we) went running outside and figured out what they needed.”
Gourlie said the Arey building itself took on a substantial amount of water, and she and her employees were busy trying to repair their own damages while also servicing the community.
“We had 18 inches of water all through the store ... it was not awesome,” said Gourlie. “We had to go claim some lumber back from half a mile away, down on Route 187.”
Out on the Golden Mile it wasn’t actually water flowing down the river that flooded the area, but water that couldn’t make to the the river.
“We were flooded here in Wysox not from the river, but actually from Laning Creek (which) runs into the Susquehanna,” Gourlie said. “The culvert here in Wysox, that goes under the train tracks to get to the river, that culvert was blocked.”
The needs of customers varied and mirrored the wide range of damages inflicted by the floodwaters, and after the water was moved and the debris was cleared, a new host of problems arose.
“We had people that needed a lot of electrical repair, we had people that needed a lot of plumbing,” said Gourlie. “A lot of sump pumps, and a lot of pumps to move a lot of water that was not where it should’ve been ... once things dried out it was a lot of mold killer, and a lot of new drywall.”
As Gourlie remembers, it was about two months before all the cleanup and repairs were finally finished for Arey Building Supply.
“We lost our entire computer system (and) we had to replace our entire point-of-sale program,” Gourlie said. “We replaced the floor in the store, we had to replace all drywall up three feet.”
She noted that they took the time to not just scrape things together, but really make improvements.
“We used it as an opportunity to do a full remodel of our store,” Gourlie explained. “We changed the layout, we changed where the offices were, we changed where the front counter was ... it was going to require enough fixing that we figured we might as well fix it the was we want it to make it more efficient going forward.”
She is additionally proud of the fact that they pulled off the rebuild, which cost more than $150,000, despite not receiving a cent from insurance.
Arey Building Supply is located at 1816 Golden Mile Rd. in Wysox, and can be found online at www.areybuildingsupply.com as well as www.facebook.com/areybuilding.
