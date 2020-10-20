ULSTER TOWNSHIP – Perched along Route 220 in Ulster is Bishop’s Family Restaurant, a traditional Bradford County establishment that is now under new management.
Steve Evans knew it was a risk to purchase a mom-and-pop restaurant in the midst of a pandemic, but decided it was one worth the gamble.
After 21 years of service in the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and another decade providing security for a local oil and gas company, Evans purchased Bishop’s in July after finding out his security position had been eliminated due to financial problems within the company and the restaurant happened to be on the market.
Bishop’s was founded in 1972 by Jack and Irene Bishop who ran it for 24 years before selling it to their daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Frank Walker.
“A week before the COVID pandemic I discovered I was jobless and I looked for a career opportunity that I could work hard at for the next 10 years,” Evans stated. “I’ve always been interested in the restaurant business, I like people and I especially like happy people.”
Evans stated as the Bishops had already “established a very good reputation as a family restaurant with good home cooked meals,” he took over the business with the intention to both preserve and build onto its legacy.
Though the restaurant was closed for half a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans jumped into upgrading the Bishop’s Family Restaurant experience through hiring Head Chef Keenan Brown, who previously worked as executive chef at Tioga Downs. He introduced new delicacies to the menu and added business hours in the evening.
Bishop’s reopened on Aug. 11 for dine-in customers.
“The reception of the public has been phenomenal. They’re first and foremost happy that the restaurant has reopened after being closed for six months due to COVID, but they’re even more happy about the fact that we’re open until 8 o’clock at night Tuesday through Saturday and we’re serving some really cool things,” Evans said. “We’ve been very happy even during this worldwide pandemic with the response we’ve received from the public. They’re happy.”
“It’s been a great response and I’m really proud of not only the team of people but the community I live in,” he added. “They really are supportive of local businesses.”
One of the most beloved new additions to Bishop’s is the restaurant’s weekly theme nights, which Evans explained feature chicken and biscuits on Tuesdays, Italian Night on Wednesdays and Seafood Night on Thursdays.
Evans added that the Bishop’s Sunday Buffet will return as soon as possible after COVID-19 restrictions are removed and will feature new additions of made to order eggs and a ham carving station.
Evans has also focused on creating an atmosphere welcoming to customers that have frequented the restaurant for decades, which in this time of the pandemic includes providing take-out and especially-clean dining rooms.
“I understand how much of our customer base was elderly prior to purchase. We still want to make sure they’re comfortable and they feel safe coming here,” he said. “We want to make sure we have a good clean, safe environment for them but they also have taken advantage of the fact that we have a very convenient take-out.”
Be it through take-out or dining-in, for Evans the goal of Bishop’s comes down to his “founding principles” of offering “great food at fair prices, leaving (customers) with a great experience.”
Evans stated that one of the benefits of a family-owned business like Bishop’s that he values most is the ability to connect with customers.
The owner recalled a moment recently when he called to check on a Bishop’s regular because he was worried when he didn’t visit for a period of time, only to find that he had suffered injuries after a fall.
“It’s more than a business, it’s a family,” Evans relayed. “I want people to come in here and feel like they’re welcome and we’re glad they’re here ... as the world becomes more chain-oriented I think there’s very few good family restaurants where you know your customers, you know their families, you know their lives and you care about them. They’re more than just a guest check, they’re family.”
