BC Biz: C.A. Thrush Insurance Agency under a new ownership

On New Year’s Day, the C.A. Thrush Insurance Agency welcomed a new owner following Curt Thrush’s 40-plus years of service to Bradford County.
Thrush, who began serving the area from Wysox in 1979, had been a mainstay along Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township since the 1980s.
A Troy native, new owner Marty Watson first became involved with the industry in 2005 by selling Medicare, life and health products. He started working as an agent at Welch Insurance in Canton in 2013.
“I’ve been doing it for quite a while,” he said.
Having stayed local, Watson shares a home in Troy with his wife of 11 years, Sarah, and their four children, whose ages range from 6 to 21. He enjoys coaching wrestling, baseball and softball at his childrens’ school, The Holy Family in Elmira.
Many of his relatives grew up as farmers in surrounding areas, although his parents moved away from their farm when he was a teenager.
“I’m too domesticated to do that now,” he joked.
According to Watson, the transition to Thrush was easy since both companies are under Erie Insurance and his experience lined up closely with the work that Thrush had been doing. He noted that the retired owner helped make the transition smooth as well.
Starting last October, Watson worked under Thrush for three months before his official start as owner and the beginning of Thrush’s retirement.
“It’s basically a turn key operation,” Watson said. “I have a really good staff here and Thrush helped out a lot.”
Briefly working there prior to becoming owner allowed Watson to get to know the systems the agency uses as well as the employees, several of whom have completed over 20 years of service.
“I just want to continue doing business as usual and I think they appreciate that we didn’t change things a whole lot from before I came in until now,” he said.
Watson’s goals as owner are to simply to keep products and service as consistent as possible. He believes that taking care of customers and clients goes a long way.
“My idea has always been that if you do the right thing, business will take care of itself,” he noted.
Other than doing more service over the phone due to COVID-19, things are essentially back to normal at Thrush. However, he noted that the pandemic has presented new issues, such as the fact that business interruption shutdowns aren’t coverable.
“Working from home changes liability exposures for businesses, and people have business being conducted on their homeowner’s policy on their houses. How is that affected?” he said. “There’s things that people and insurance companies don’t think about; restaurants that used to be dine-in only are now doing takeout or even delivery services, so now there’s concerns on the auto insurance side.”
Watson stated that these small changes will eventually amount to larger and it will change the way companies do business going forward.
“If the government or Department of Health comes in and shuts you down for whatever reason, your insurance company does not pick that up because that’s not a covered loss in the policy,” he said. “The only way that can be changed is through legislation, and that’s the government’s job.”
To have an insurance company cover a loss is dependent on the peril – be it things like fire, lightning, wind, hail, theft, or vandalism, according to Watson.
“In a lot of cases, COVID-19 is not a covered peril on many policies,” he said. And if the virus was covered by insurance, customers would be paying significantly more than what they did before.
One positive that Watson sees with life after the pandemic is that people may rethink planning and budgeting with unexpected situations in mind.
“I think we’re all going to come out a little bit better on the other side of this,” he said.
Watson is happy in his new position. For him, helping clients is his passion. “there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the smile on somebody’s face when you’re able to help them,” he said.
