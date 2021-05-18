In the spring of 1975 at 7:30 am on a Monday morning, Ted Chanoux drove his 1959 GMC pickup three miles down the road. His destination – C. C. Allis & Sons Lumber outside of Herrickville. Chanoux was building a house and he had his list of the things he would need that day.
But it wasn’t just the building supplies that made Allis Lumber the one stop go-to for Chanoux and many other homeowners, builders and contractors in Bradford County. Allis Lumber was a friendly family business and if they didn’t have something in stock, they would gladly get it for you. And for Chanoux, the convenience of three miles from his property gave him time for a chat and a cup of coffee with C. C. Allis, the owner at that time. Chanoux wasn’t just a customer. They had become good friends.
Allis Lumber started in 1822 as a small sawmill, built by Eleazer Allis to build beehives. That sawmill was passed down to Edwin Allis, who also had a sawmill in Wysox. His son, Grant Allis started using waterpower to run the sawmill. Those businesses continued in the Allis family for over 100 years.
By 1933 both sawmills had been destroyed by fire. The following year, C. C. Allis started the business that is currently located on CC Allis Road outside of Herrickville.
Today Allis Lumber has expanded to 14 buildings, including the sawmill, store, shop, planing shed, dry kiln and various storage buildings. A new store was built where the original sawmill was located along the road; the old store was converted to a kitchen and bath showroom. The new sawmill was built behind the store further back on the property.
“Today we’re not a lot different, but we have more product to offer,” said Donald Allis, C. C. Allis’s son and current owner. “More fine tuned maybe.”
Back in 1975, they had steel roofing, but couldn’t cut it to special lengths and didn’t have much choice in colors. Today they can custom cut the roofing and they offer it in a wide variety of colors. They have interior and exterior products to be used for home and farm buildings.
“We’re a home center in the woods. Customers come from a 40 to 50 mile radius. Homeowners as well as small and large contractors,” said Donald. “Probably 50 percent homeowners, 50 percent contractors. We’re out in the country. We don’t have a sidewalk in front of our store or a main highway. People come here for a purpose. People aren’t here just to browse around. It’s too far off the beaten path.”
“They have friendly customer service,” said Kasey LaBarre, a local contractor. “All products are exceptional. I never have a problem with anything I get here. Returns are easy.”
Allis Lumber offers delivery options.
“Certain areas are covered on certain days of the week,” explained Donald.
Between the hardware store, the building supply, the sawmill, lumberyard and delivery, Allis Lumber has about 35 employees; more during the construction season. Their huge hardware store is very spacious and well organized. It has a front checkout for in-store items and a customer service desk in the back primarily for ordered items. They can special order to meet the customers’ needs. Orders can be picked up or delivered.
When asked what his father’s initials stood for, Donald replied, “Claire Cecil. Historically all of the Allis’s had and used double initials – EE, GG, CC.”
Donald then explained that he is D.D. (Donald Dean); his brother who is now passed away was R.R. (Raymond Rexford); Donald’s sons are T.T. (Timothy Todd) and C.C. (Christopher Charles). Two grandsons have been named following suit.
The ownership has changed hands over the years, but it’s still the Allis family members who run the business with the same Allis family work ethic – long hours, hard work and always a smile for their customers.
Many families in the area have continued using Allis Lumber as their first go-to place for anything home, farm or construction. As a result, Allis Lumber has known their customers through generations of building needs.
“This place is family,” said LaBarre. “My grandfather used to work here years ago.”
“We’re working now with the fourth generation of customers,” said Donald. “That’s old loyalty.”
But not everyone is proud to say what Ted Chanoux said years ago, “I built my whole house out of materials from C. C. Allis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.