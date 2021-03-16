C&N is undergoing organizational changes as it looks to continue progress in regional markets and keep an eye out for opportunities to expand.
“C&N has been on a multi-year journey to optimize our organization for the future,” said C&N President and CEO Brad Scovill. “Our most recent expansions into York and southeastern Pa. have created the need to adjust the company’s structure and align more closely with our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. These adjustments will create focus for our team and enable them to further strengthen relationships with our customers and communities.”
These changes include a new chief information officer to help put the most efficient and secure infrastructure, software, and information systems in place, and a chief delivery officer whose focus will be to enhance delivery channels to meet customers’ needs and expectations.
Other positions that have been filled so far, as described by the company, are as follows:
Hal Hoose, chief revenue officer, will oversee all revenue producing business units, including commercial lending, treasury management, the retail branch network, mortgage lending and C&N Wealth Management.
Kelley Cwiklinski, director of commercial lending, will lead the commercial loan team across all markets.
Cassie Brelo, director of retail operations, will lead and coordinate delivery of the customer experience throughout C&N’s branch network.
Tom Rudy, chief delivery officer and region president for the north and north central regions, will take on a dual role, overseeing C&N’s delivery channel integration and payments capabilities, along with leading the north and north central region teams.
Blair Rush, region president for the southeast, will lead the teams based in Chester and Bucks Counties.
Chris Nardo, southeast region retail executive, will lead and coordinate the branch network in Chester and Bucks Counties.
Shelley D’Haene, chief digital channels and payments officer, will join Tom Rudy in the delivery group, taking a clearer focus on our digital, mobile and online capabilities and leading the coordination of the Client Care Center and our loan servicing and deposit operations teams to deliver a seamless customer experience.
Brandy Allen, digital channel coordinator, will focus on advancing the Digital Channel Strategy.
Scovill added, “These adjustments place even more emphasis on our client-focused approach by enabling the Team to move faster for our customers and bringing our specialists together for improved collaboration. Furthermore, we are poised to connect best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for our customers and communities for many years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.