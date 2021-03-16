WYSOX — A couple of years ago, Michele Ackley was in Florida visiting her in-laws. It was Christmas, and they were able to relax and spend family time together.
But that vacation offered more than a holiday with relatives. It would change Michele’s life – and bring a fun new business to the area for shoppers. It all started one day that winter. …
“You should paint furniture!” her mother-in-law, Linda Green, told Michele. She knew Michele loved restoring old pieces. And what’s more, she thought she should open a business. And what’s MORE – I bet you can’t open a store in THREE months! she declared.
Oooooh. Challenge accepted!
Michele came home around New Year’s and got to work. “It was a huge challenge,” she admits. She and husband Mike spent 2 ½ months shopping, painting and crafting furniture like mad. On March 28, 2019, she opened Perfect Piece in Wysox, a shop offering restored furniture. “And we did very well,” she remembers. But she never guessed what would come next. …
Today Michele and Linda own and run the Wysox Vendor Mall, an 18,000-to-20,000-square-foot store in the old Agway building offering, as the words over the door say, anything “new, used, old, whatever” you can think of.
The Towanda-area native knows about business and how to work hard. “I ran Subways for 24 years for my mother-in-law,” and even served as a district manager, she says. (Linda and Art Green own several Subways in the area.) She also knows how to make old things new again. It’s work. But Michele has the gift.
Linda’s betcha-can’t challenge actually was more of a loving nudge. Michele started working for her at age 16, and today her mother-in-law praises her highly. “People love her, and she is so good with people.” The two get along and work together great. “We’re like well-oiled machines,” Linda remarks.
“She is … to me … she is one of the most hard-working, honest, loyal people ever and I would do anything for her.” And she knows Michele would for her, too.
“I am so fortunate to have her in my life.”
So she wanted to support her and give her a chance to try the new business. The Greens own the Subway plaza in Wysox, and Linda let her use an empty spot there. “You know what? If this is something you want to try, go ahead!” she said.
Things started well but slowed down later, so Michele rented the former Rolling Acres building on Route 6. They’d seen vendor malls in Florida. “We need to open one of these in Towanda!” they said. So they did. “And we opened it Nov. 1 (2019),” she remembers.
They advertised for vendors to sell goods, and they got 25. That was a start, but still left empty space. “So we sat at home and painted and painted and painted,” and hauled in furniture to fill the gaps. “It was really important to have it full,” to bring shoppers back.
Soon, it was filled. And that brought another problem: Now they had no room to expand.
The next summer they rented this building, on Sullivan Street, between Flynn’s Beverage and the Citgo station, and moved in Aug. 9, 2020. (For a while, they used both locations. Today, they use only the Sullivan Street building.)
At first, they used just the front. “After one week we needed more room,” Michele remembers. So the owners (Jim Smith, Chris Roof and Scott Middendorf) renovated another section. “Then we ran out of room in this room.” Just last month, they expanded into another section.
Today, the Wysox Vendor Mall has seven rooms and 65 vendors and may expand even more. “That would be amazing!” Michele says. They also offer four gambling machines in an area beside the front room. Linda handles the business end; Michele sets up displays.
“I just had no idea it would be this busy and take off the way it did!”
It’s growing like clover on a spring day. Why? “I just think that … people can work a $10-an-hour job but they’re looking for something extra to do on the side,” Michele says. Or they have hobbies or make crafts. This offers those vendors a way to do that and earn money.
She laughs. Some folks “have a buying problem,” too. They love to purchase things at auctions and re-sell, or “flip,” them.
Her mother-in-law believes it’s also about “knowing what people want.” And after 40 years in business herself, “I know what people look for, how they want to be treated.” They know how to get along with them. If someone wants a certain item they don’t have, she’ll go out and get it. “I try to please people.”
As Linda sits at a table visiting, a shopper she knows walks by. “Hi! How are you?” Linda says. “Did you have a good winter?” the other woman asks. Yes! Loved it! Linda says. (She was in Florida.)
A moment later: “Hi, how are you, honey?” she asks a little girl in a pink jacket. We have little carts she could push, she tells the adults with her.
“We love customers. We love socializing,” Linda says.
When they say “new, used, old, whatever” – they mean it.
The mall offers clothes, antiques, jewelry, crafts, tools, household products, toys, decorations, entertainment, books, games, dishes and, of course, furniture. And more. Different vendors have different specialties, and all shoppers can find something they like.
It starts before customers even walk in the front door. Outside, there’s a dining room table and chairs, a wood-slab bench engraved with pictures of tractors, a vintage trunk and bike, a new decorative well and even a blinking traffic light. (Looking for a home in a dorm room, no doubt!)
Inside the door hangs a large display of wooden U.S. flags, some with silhouettes of service branch emblems. Stroll on and there’s jewelry; handmade goat milk soap; macrame; and household items like dish detergent, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash … and toilet paper!
Then there’s have clothes, tie-dyes, records, signs, classic books, essential oils, colored lamps, sunglasses, DVDs, tools, socks, vintage board games, tissue boxes made to look like sofas with team logos, Boyd’s bears, antique crocks, china, and more and more and more. Want a St. Patrick’s or Easter gnome? The mall has it. A rocker like grandma’s? A black, vintage Royal typewriter? An antique jug or coffee pot, or a pressure canner, or 1905-1910 leather postcards or Perry Mason mysteries? They have them.
Ed Boardman runs a booth featuring his “Gimme Shelter: Man-Cave-Inspired Fleatique” items. At first, he just enjoyed buying things like license plates, signs and beer-related collectibles for himself. But as it happens, he ended up with a lot of stuff. So he started the booth.
“Many of the vendors will tell you there’s a lot of work trying to find quality merchandise and collectibles,” he says. “You have to start making contacts and looking at the for-sale ads. I take a lot of pride in having good, clean, quality records.” He often listens to them first and cleans them.
“The other vendors are a great bunch. I can’t speak for everyone but I’m always checking out the other booths to see what treasures I would personally like to have in my own man-cave collections.”
“You know what this is?” a mom asks her daughter as they shop in a back room. It’s an old-time refrigerator, and she explains how people used to put ice in a compartment to keep things cool.
Beth Waluk of Wyalusing browses the store, carrying a political hat and flag. She likes “just that it’s a lot of local stuff,” she says of the mall. “I like the wooden stuff … I mainly look for the house.” In her opinion, they get a thumbs-up. “They do good here. I like it.”
Linda knows people like it, too. “They are so thrilled!” she says of customers. She’s never heard a negative. Michele believes shoppers are impressed by the store’s size, variety, atmosphere and cleanliness. “I’ve heard that many, many times.”
She has about two sides of one room for her own merchandise – several restored cabinets, a dining set, a pretty coffee table (Sorry, it’s marked “sold.”), an antique dome-top trunk, teapots, a bright aqua antique wash stand, an egg crate filled with rolling pins, a Benzel’s pretzels tin, vintage jugs … she’s a busy lady. And besides furniture, she’s into Harley, Coke, toy and electronic items.
“She works hard … long hours,” Linda says. Sometimes until 2 a.m. But it’s worth it.
They have plans, too. The women are going to expand their gambling section into a “game parlor” featuring Pennsylvania skill machines and snacks. Michele also wants to offer lots of activities this summer, like flea markets, swap meets, car shows and even a kids’ flea market. The possibilities are endless – maybe pony rides, a petting zoo and a bouncy house. And maybe food trucks, too.
Whatever happens, it won’t be boring. Never has been, never will be. And Michele likes that.
“It’s different every day,” Michele says. “It’s not ‘Groundhog’s Day’ every day!”
Linda agrees. “It’s a lot of fun!”
It’s busy here, for Michele, Linda and everyone else, all because a challenge was given and accepted. Now, a dream is growing. And it’s fun.
