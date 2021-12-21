WELLS TOWNSHIP — A local Christmas tree farm is seeing a return to normalcy and holiday spirits in its customers.
John Mann, the owner of Gillett-based Mann’s Country Gardens said that business has been good this holiday season for its products that include Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands.
Located at 2863 Bird Creek Rd., the farm also has a gift shop where people can purchase ornaments and maple products that he makes like maple syrup, candy, maple-coated walnuts and popcorn.
Mann grew up on a Christmas tree farm and was inspired to start the business in 1984 by tapping maple trees on the property, according to the company’s website.
He said that people have realized that they can acquire a better quality product locally like his handmade wreaths, instead of purchasing those items online.
“They can buy one here that was made recently, fresh on the farm and not flattened out from shipping or dried out,” he said.
... Please see TREES, Page 9
He stated that sales are definitely up compared to last year with new customers arriving at the farm and gift shop.
“Everything was maybe off slightly last year, but this year you can really see a difference,” he said. “People are more comfortable now and it feels like a regular year again.”
The property has a tree drilling system for the pin stands and a tree shaker and baler, which have to be set up each morning, while carts and sleds are supplied for customers to bring their selected trees out.
A challenge that comes every season is training workers quickly on various tasks in a very short season.
He said that turnover is big due to college-age workers leaving to pursue their studies and proceed to stay in the same town as their colleges.
“Workers do pick it up pretty fast and there is at least one or two workers who were here in the previous year to help with training,” said Mann. “You finally get settled into a routine and then the season is over, so that’s a challenge.”
Most of the work actually takes place before the Christmas sales as Mann spends the entire year planting, mowing and spraying the land to ensure health, strong and growing trees.
He said depending on the tree, some take seven years to grow 6 feet tall, while pines are a little faster than firs or spruces and taller trees are becoming more popular to purchase.
“The tallest trees are often the first ones to be chopped down the fastest within the first two weeks of the holiday season,” he said.
Mann aims to make his farm into a fun experience for customers and their families.
“We don’t want people to come just to chop a tree down, so we want to make it into a family event,” he said.
The farm includes a pavilion connected to the gift shop with a stone fireplace inside it, while hot chocolate and cookies are provided over the weekends.
There is also a one horse open sleigh with a mural behind it for group photos and a covered bridge on the property that crosses a creek and connects to a blue spruce field.
“I tell people that I hope that the most valuable thing they leave here with is the memories and time spent with their families,” said Mann. “Some people even tell us that our place looks like a Hallmark movie or a Christmas card.”
He also wants people to know that the holiday season isn’t the only time of year for the farm’s business.
During the summer, Mann’s Country Gardens also grows cut flowers and workers can be seen selling their bouquets and maple products at the Sayre Farmers Market and Wisner Market in Elmira.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.