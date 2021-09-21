WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative Board Chairman Charles Bullock reported that the provider is “stronger than ever and ready to provide a brighter future for our members.”
Bullock’s comments came as part of the co-op’s annual meeting held virtually in late August, during which officials reflected on the past year of work and development.
“We listen to our members and look for better ways to improve the lives of those we serve, such as our new broadband (business), our advanced metering system upgrade, and the use of cutting-edge technology like drones in our day-to-day business,” Bullock said. “And as always, we make sure we keep our focus on the things that have mattered most to our members through the years – rates, reliability, service.”
Steve Allabaugh, who took over for the retired Bobbi Kilmer as Claverack’s president and CEO at the beginning of the year, highlighted the co-op’s work to bring high speed internet to members who have traditionally been unserved or underserved. It was a pursuit the board began looking at in 2016, although Allabaugh said the need for high speed broadband was accentuated as people began working remotely amidst the pandemic.
“Over the past several years we’ve considered all options, from building a fiber optic backbone connecting our substations for our own internal use to completing a complete fiber network throughout our territory. The challenge is that on average we serve six member locations for every mile of line. We’re very rural. It’s expensive to install fiber optic lines and without some additional financial support, our studies showed it just wasn’t financially feasible.”
However, Claverack was able to secure more than $31 million last year through the FCC’s World Digital Opportunity Fund to build out approximately 1,500 miles of fiber optic lines to serve 8,500 homes through parts of Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. Allabaugh anticipates that 300 miles of cable will be built out each year over the course of five or six years, starting in the early or middle part of next year. However, because they are still in the beginning of the planning and design phase, he is currently unable to answer the question he knows is on everyone’s mind: Who will get it? Allabaugh said they will provide more information as soon as they can.
“While this funding does not allow us to serve all of our members, it provides us a spring board for us to begin to bridge that digital divide,” Allabaugh said.
The increased connectivity will also help Claverack identify outages more quickly through electronic system protection on lines, which can speed up restoration, enhance the co-op’s cyber security, and bring in automatic metering information, among other benefits.
The co-op has employed other technology to assist operations in recent years, such as drones to inspect electrical lines and ensure integrity and an electric car to help educate members about the vehicles and how it could develop in the coming years. In addition, Allabaugh and Bullock highlighted the efforts of employees who took precautions to keep members safe as they performed essential work during the pandemic, and who have faced multiple storms.
Overall, both Allabaugh and Bullock said the not-for-profit co-op has been in a strong financial position and was able to provide $1.7 million back to members in capital credits, which are funds that remain after expenses. Bullock noted that this is the 10th year Claverack has been able to return capital credits to its members, which total $12.4 million to date.
Allabaugh attributed Claverack’s finances to his predecessor Kilmer, who had served as president and CEO since 2006.
“Under her leadership Claverack was strong, providing a safe, reliable, affordable service to our members, maintaining a strong financial position that allowed us to return more than $12 million in capital credits during her tenure,” Allabaugh said. “Bobbi was a leader who cared about our members and our employees, and she was a great mentor to me personally.”
These capital credits also help fund the HOPE program, which assisted 256 members in need with $120,000 in 2020.
Bullock said they will work hard to keep Claverack in a prosperous financial position while they continue to improve reliability and service to members.
“Despite the challenges of 2020, Claverack has stayed true to its mission, and I’m happy to report that Claverack is stronger than ever and ready to provide a brighter future for our members.”
According to Allabaugh, 2020 was a time for growth and learning, and enabled the co-op to put its principles of operation into action – most notably, “concern for community.”
“Our rates have remained stable over the past few years and barring any unforeseen circumstances, we’re not expecting any significant rate changes through at least 2022,” said Allabaugh. “While we’ve gotten off to a stormy first half of 2021 … I could not be prouder of how our employees have responded. Looking toward the remainder of 2021, 2022 and beyond, I couldn’t be more excited about where we are as a cooperative. Certainly there are challenges, but with the focus of our board of directors to do what’s right for our members and the skills and commitment our employees bring to work every day, we are poised to do great things.”
