Commitment, a flavor you can taste.
These days it’s easy to get overwhelmed with options, especially when it comes to food. Just ask any group of friends and you’re sure to hear stories about one or the other who had a hard time coming to a decision.
Now more than ever it’s easy to travel from city to city and find the same restaurants in each new place. Chains have started to truly dominate our country’s dining experience with phrases like, “fresh, never frozen,” or “have it your way,” not only bringing a brand to mind but also the closest location in people’s minds. So how does someone stick out from the crowd, especially if they’re not a chain?
Stuart Shangraw, the owner of the Angry Burrito Company, seems to believe the answer is commitment.
As Stuart is constantly learning from the guests in his restaurant, in an effort to improve his craft, already he’s made changes to how things work based on feedback and not just being present when they open, but being a part of the moment to moment process.
Even with the day’s work ahead of him, Stuart was full laughs and stories as we sat down and I learned what the Angry Burrito Company was all about. “It’s Grandma food, Grandma food in a burrito.” If that brings to mind lovingly crafted meals put together with an eye for detail, then you’re on the right path.
When speaking about his ingredients Stuart was proud to say, “We use whole briskets, and pork shoulders.
Our stuff doesn’t come preseasoned in a bag, we put the hours of work needed into our food.” Stuart described some of the meals that I hadn’t tried and the labor that went into them. Yet it never came off as work, it came off as a passion, someone was trying to share something with me that was important to them.
“Most of the food that people eat was fully prepared from beginning to end that day,” Stuart shared, which at first didn’t make a lot of sense to me. Then I started to remember back to my days as a cook in a chain restaurant, I remember thinking cooking was so easy. Yet, I could never cook a meal as I did at the restaurant, in my own home.
It was because at the restaurant, most of the items had already been seasoned and some had already been partially or fully cooked before they were frozen. The art of cooking was already done, all I had to do was heat things up.
It doesn’t stop at food though, Stuart explained. It flows through the entire business.
“We used to have mixers for our margaritas, we tried them all – ones people suggested and, of course, the best we could buy.” He then continued, “But it didn’t matter, they didn’t turn out that great to us, so now we make our own.” Judging by the number of margaritas I witnessed ordered in my visit, I would say the word is out with the patrons that the margaritas are now top-notch.
Food and drinks are just parts of dining and while these are by far the keystones of any restaurant, the experience had at the restaurant can sometimes be argued to be just as important.
While the ambiance and decorations are enjoyable, it’s the feeling you get when everything comes together that is the best. I can think of no better way than to tell you about witnessing the Taco Challenge.
I had discovered it late, literally about 45 minutes before it began, and was just barely able to arrive before it started.
A few people had shown up specifically for the event while others opted to join in upon arrival. One gentleman had already finished his meal, but upon hearing the challenge decided to stay and participate.
Now, of course, they’re not normal tacos.
These little devils were spicy – very, very spicy. One of the ingredients was hotter than 1 million Scoville heat units. For an easier understanding let’s put some common ingredients on the scale; bell peppers register at 0 SHU, jalapeno peppers can be anywhere 2,500 to 5,000 SHU, habanero peppers are somewhere between 100,000 and 350,000 SHU, and ghost peppers start at 1 million SHU.
When everyone heard the heat of the tacos, it was almost like everyone instantly joined team human versus team food. While some struggled and called out to any higher power that would listen, others breezed through enjoying the kick of heat and asked for more. However, everyone cheered on one another.
Even Stuart himself was rooting for people to best the challenge.
In the end, every taco was devoured, but it was the fun of the experience that I will carry with me for a while.
Stuart has said the challenge will be back, but in the meantime they have live bands as well as paint and sip events already planned.
Interested patrons are encouraged to check out their website www.angryburritocompany.com or to stop in at 105 N. Lehigh Ave. in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.