BC BIZ: Community Bank N.A.: 2019 giving topped $2.6 million

Pictured are Community Bank N.A. Community Relations Manager Alison Zurawski, CASA Program Coordinator Sarah Mule, Community Bank N.A. Pennsylvania President Barbara Maculloch and CASA Executive Director John Aciukewicz.

 Submitted Photo

Pictured are Community Bank N.A. Community Relations Manager Alison Zurawski, CASA Program Coordinator Sarah Mule, Community Bank N.A. Pennsylvania President Barbara Maculloch and CASA Executive Director John Aciukewicz.