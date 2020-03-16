BC BIZ: Dandy awarded 2019 Best Store Design Award

q Company recognized for expansion, renovation of Piollet Mansion
Convenience store industry publication C-Store Decisions has awarded Dandy Mini Marts with the 2019 Best Store Design Award in recognition of the company’s restoration of the nearly 150-year-old Piollet Mansion in Wysox Township.
In a February announcement, the publication stated, “It’s not every day a company builds a convenience store in a century-old mansion.”
The store, which opened in March 2019, was recognized for how it combined local history with modern touches.
The Piollet Mansion was built in 1872 by Victor E. Piollet, whose family was “an integral part of Bradford County’s early development, occupying key roles in the railroad and canal industries, as well as politics,” according to a previous news release from the Dandy. After falling into disrepair, the mansion became a general store owned by Sam Fulmer and later Richard Buice.
Much of the current Dandy store is an expansion off of the original mansion, which was renovated in time for an October 2019 grand opening.
The mansion houses the beer cave, store offices, renovated restrooms, and a community room with a seating area.
During the grand opening, Dandy President Randy Williams highlighted the seating area as a “gathering place” that is meant to foster an atmosphere “much like a Starbucks where people are comfortable to come, maybe soak up a little history, and drink a cup of coffee and just enjoy the day.”
Renovations also included the removal of parts of two floors to create an open atrium up to the windowed cupola, the restoration of original doorway moldings and wainscoting, the creation of store signage from sections of the building’s original hardwood floors, and energy efficiency upgrades.
“We’re real proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” Williams said. “We’re real proud of the history of this building.”
