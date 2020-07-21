It's hard to travel around the region without passing by a Dandy Mini Mart these days.
One of the most recent additions to the locally prominent convenience store chain is located along eastern shore of Seneca Lake in Hector, New York. Like the store that was merged with the historic Piollet Mansion in Wysox, this addition to the Finger Lakes region is also looking to incorporate the history of the area, including images and regional artifacts, and is working with the Schuyler County Historical Society to design and install photos from the Hector and Valois areas.
“We've also commissioned a local artist who specializes in upstate New York landscape watercolors to create a custom painting of a vineyard on Seneca Lake that will be prominently displayed,” said Bill Bustin, the marketing director for Dandy Mini Marts, Inc. based in Athens Township.
Most recently, the chain added a store along Route 64 near the Southern Tier Crossings shopping center in the greater Elmira area.
President Randy Williams said this addition was a special project for the company.
“The people of this community have supported the Dandys in the Elmira/Corning area for decades, and we’re happy to bring a state-of-the-art store right into a busy corridor where our customers will be able to enjoy the brand-new features and offerings,” Williams said.
In addition to offering a variety of fueling options (it’s one of a few in the region to offer Flexfuel) along with pizza, subs, sandwiches, and a variety of sides, snacks and beverages, this new store will also take part in supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund through the Dandy Pink Cups campaign and area nonprofits through the Dandy Canes campaign during the holidays.
To date, the Dandy Pink Cups campaign has raised more than $50,000 while Dandy Canes has brought in more than $500,000 over the past 15 years.
The history of Dandy Mini Marts can be traced back to 1983 when the first store was established in Covington, which is located between Mansfield and Blossburg in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Now, the chain has 65 stores in small towns and along interstate highways, with its newest generation featuring more than 5,500 square feet of space that Bustin says offers an open and inviting atmosphere along with dine-in seating, kiosk ordering stations, and hot and cold beverage bars.
Bustin said while the company has maintained certain design principles throughout the years, “we are always flexible to how our stores fit within the communities they are located.”
The company is always looking to innovate with offerings on its shelves or on its menu via the food service team’s test kitchen. Recent changes include an expansion of iced and frozen specialty coffees; breakfast wraps, loaded fries, and the Chicky Bisky (fried chicken filet on a homestyle biscuit with honey and hot sauce) to its menu. The company has also been growing the number of beer caves in their stores, along with the variety that’s offered within them, and has piloted alcoholic Adult Slushies in its Athens Borough location.
“And the results are super strong,” Bustin said.
This month, Dandy has been launching its Dandy Stache Rewards + Pay loyalty program based on the handlebar moustache of its mascot. Customers can use the program through a new mobile app or physical cards and key tags. Through the points they earn, customers will be able to get free items from the menu, products from the shelves, or prizes. Paying for fuel with the Dandy Stache Pay will also provide fuel savings.
“They’ll be able to grow their ‘Stache’ and get free stuff,” Bustin said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic Dandy Mini Marts was proactive, acting quickly to increase the frequency of cleaning both inside the stores and at the pumps while also closing its dining areas and encouraging social distancing, hygiene, and mask wearing with extensive signage.
Because of the Dandy locations in New York and Pennsylvania, the business had to deal with separate sets of guidelines. And although it can lead to confusion for those visiting stores on both sides of the border, Bustin said, “our managers and store associates have been the driving force to keep our stores clean and communicate our new operations to customers.”
The Dandy is focused on providing prompt, friendly, and courteous service to patrons in clean and convenient locations, all while providing quality products at a fair price. In addition, the business strives to promote positive attitudes among employees and management and a pleasant work environment, while also continuing to innovate how it operates.
“Our customers know that Dandy is here for them and we’re proud to be a member of their communities,” Bustin said.
