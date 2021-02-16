All fresh and creamy-looking, the dough lies in balls in a red box. Danny Broderick takes one and presses it out flat on the wooden table. Then he picks it up and – fling! – tosses it into the air. He catches the dough, then puts it in a round pan, pushing and shaping just so.
He ladles tomato sauce onto the dough. He adds grated cheese and seasoning, then whisks the pan off to a huge oven. In just minutes it’s done … all ready to charm with its fresh-baked scent and whip taste buds into a frenzy. It’s a hot, baked, pizza masterpiece.
Danny knows all about this tasty art. He and his wife, Beth, recently opened Danny’s Pizza and Stuff in Potterville and offer a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, salads and other food, as well as beverages and other cooking items. And they’re just getting started.
“We both love to cook … and making real food!” Beth says. Many of their items and ingredients are homemade, and the couple hope to promote traditional cooking and using local resources.
They’re making fans, too. One of Danny’s favorite things about the shop, he says, is “probably some of the positive feedback that we get back.”
The business has had earlier owners, who also ran it as a pizza shop.
Danny lived in Brooklyn, New York until age 12. “I kind of got spoiled with pizza there!” he admits. Since then, he’s lived mainly in New Jersey and upstate New York. Eventually he worked as a general manager at a busy Domino’s Pizza in Florida before coming to this area, where he’s worked in the gas industry, managed the Community Cup in Towanda, and driven trucks for CC Allis and Fenton Welding.
“So I’m kind of using a little bit of everything,” he says of his experiences and resources. He took his knowledge from Domino’s and earnings from gas work to delve into the world of food.
In the meantime, he met his wife, the former Beth Vieldhouse from Orwell, at a camp his dad directed near Lake Ontario. They married and now have a 2-year-old son, Neal.
The couple has always had a “food mindset,” he says. So recently they bought the Potterville business, previously owned by Heather Jewett and housed in a building owned by Casey McPherson, both local residents. “She did a lot of work on the building,” Danny says of Heather, and he’s kept many of her decorative touches. They opened in October.
Danny’s technically the sole owner, but “she’s the brains of the operation!” he says of Beth, who specializes in things like baking and soups.
“I make all the dough … whatever needs to be done,” Beth says. They have five employees.
The Brodericks liked the fact the shop had already been a pizza place and they could just take over and add their touches. The location was good, too, without close competition and offering an alternative to more-distant restaurants.
“We’re trying to go more of a local route,” Danny explains. In a cooler near the door, they offer jugs of Sunset Ridge milk from New Albany and Kutztown soda. “We make a lot of stuff from scratch,” he adds, like their own dough, meatballs and pizza sauce – as he speaks, four boxes of crushed tomatoes sit stacked by the counter, waiting to be stirred up into something good.
And nearby, shelves hold jugs of maple syrup from the local Ford family and jars of honey from just up the hill at the Eastmans’.
To encourage others to cook from scratch, the couple also sells King Arthur sugar and natural flour, and adult and children’s cookbooks, with titles like “Grow Something Different to Eat,” “Southern Living Soups, Stews and Chilis,” “What Happens When You Eat?” and – why not? – “Genuine Pizza.”
A couple with deep faith, the Brodericks also offer Bibles and New Testaments … for free. “My biggest goal is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Danny says. Restaurants come and go, he comments, but that lasts. Their front sign includes “John 4:32,” in which Jesus says, “I have meat to eat that ye know not of.”
And how could they open a business right now? In the midst of COVID and so much political and economic turmoil? Through faith. Danny says his worries “were subsided by trusting the grace of God and his just-in-time provisions.”
(These extra items, food and non-food, are the “stuff” referred to in the shop’s name, things not on the menu.)
Speaking of the menu, just look at it. Well it has pizza, of course! It lists 13 varieties, including Chicken Bacon Ranch, The Meats, Hawaiian and Barbecue Beef Brisket, but they can custom-make them, too. Farther down, there’s Stromboli; oven-baked sandwiches including Danny’s Italian and Beth’s Turkey and Bacon; four kinds of salad; and soup of the day.
People can get the show started with appetizers like toasted ravioli and marinara, wings with a variety of sauces, and pretzel bites. Not just any pretzel bites … pretzel bites with basil butter and alfredo, or cheese, or maple Dijon. Then finish with a cookie or cannoli.
Every Wednesday is pasta night, featuring homemade meatballs and marinara sauce, and Danny’s hoping to expand it to include even more Italian entrees. Wednesday and Thursday are soup night (people can get some Friday and Saturday if any’s left over).
“This is my first go at a restaurant, a food establishment,” Danny notes. “Feedback encouraged!”
The shop features the maroon and gray colors of the nearby Northeast Bradford schools, as well as paintings by Beth’s aunt Carol Stein. One, hanging over the counter, represents the Northeast area, including cows, tractors, sheep, heavy equipment and local roads.
Like any good entrepreneur, Danny has ideas and plans. For example …
- Ice cream! They plan to open an ice cream window in spring, maybe coordinating that schedule with school sports.
- Displays of student art.
- Pizza sales for school fund-raisers.
- Kids’ activities, like lessons on making pizza dough or play-dough.
- Porch seating outside.
- Meal kits with food from local vegetable stands. “You just put it together at the house,” Danny explains.
- “We definitely are going to be open for lunch Fridays and Saturdays,” he says. (Current hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.)
- Specials for employees in different businesses, like farmers or gas workers.
- “A goal that I have envisioned was maybe to even start making my own cheese … if time permitted.”
Of course, these aren’t all engraved in stone. Plans can change for whatever reason. But maybe, just maybe. …
Whatever they do, the Brodericks feel strongly about connecting with the community and helping local business. “It’s important to me to … utilize a lot of the local industries that are available,” Danny says. If we live here, we should support them, he believes.
And whatever they do … that pizza, tossed and sauced and sprinkled with good stuff, surely will keep sliding in and out of the oven.
Prepare the taste buds.
