After doing business in Greater Binghamton and the surrounding region for more than four decades, the family-owned Filbin Painting, like others in the trades, was facing the challenge of finding skilled workers.
That challenge gave birth to the idea of USEFUZE, a new free app developed by the painting company that is currently establishing itself as a hub where skilled workers and those who are looking to hire can connect in a variety of fields.
“It’s a marketplace for all employment, be it a homeowner and you have walls that need to be painted or a deck that needs to be stained or built, if you have plumbing you need to be taken care of, all of those are accessible and able to be clicked on the site,” COO Ben Williamson explained. “On this app, you’re able to pick the skills, so you can pick any skill that you can think of and we have a tagging system that will connect you with the right individual for you.”
Williamson and Project Manager Halsey Filbin are currently in the midst of a marketing push to help the app grow, with goals of making it a reliable resource not only around the Twin Tiers, but across the nation.
“If you’re going to be in, let’s say, Florida in two weeks and you have a couple of days there where you can pick up some extra work, you can put that location in, that you are willing to work in Florida, and you can set up work before you get there,” Williamson said. “That is one key feature we really believe in and have built for everyone.”
For Filbin, who lives in Nashville, the marketing push has included reaching out to those in his city’s robust music industry.
“Gig workers, look at the arts and look at how many people have gone out of work in the arts, and they have skills, they have creative minds and innovative ideas. How do we connect with those artists that have been put out of work? And also, how can they have extra savings and extra money and a consistent work flow that benefits them,” said Williamson.
One thing that sets the app apart from others in the field, according to Williamson and Filbin, are the incentives that are built in for those who work through it through their USEBUCKS program.
“So an employer or any business or homeowner pays a service fee of 3%, and a majority of that percentage on the dollar for every hour worked is then shared directly with that individual working,” Williamson explained. “So, we are conscious of building a relationship between employers and employees, gig workers, freelancers, homeowners and businesses, to incentivize these people to earn more money and to build a relationship with their clients on both ends of the employment.”
“People might not consider them full-time jobs, but that’s what people are turning to now,” Filbin added. “With people working multiple part-time jobs, the problem is they can’t get benefits. That’s one of the main reasons we did this USEBUCKS program. They can start getting money back.”
Being based out of Binghamton, Williamson noted that they don’t enjoy some of the advantages of a known technology hub like Silicone Valley or Seattle where technology investors and networking are more readily available. However, being the digital age, they have been able to draw on a variety of skill sets from professionals nearby in Ithaca, as well as Florida, California, and even India to help develop the technology and perfect the user interface and user experience before putting the product before the public.
“We wanted to create an app where it feels good to be on it,” Williamson said. “ … Over 80% of people looking for work on both ends are using mobile applications, so we really took a lot of time to focus on what the essence of this app is. We’re pretty young at it, but the need is strong.”
Looking toward the future, Williamson hopes they can have more connections with small business and success stories from those who either started their own business or were able to grow their business through the USEFUZE.
“In a year’s time, I hope that we are a reliable, trusted resource that anyone looking to work and anyone looking to hire can connect with,” Williamson said.
USEFUZE is on the web at usefuze.com as well as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
