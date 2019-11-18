BC BIZ: ‘Fine wine and good spirits’: What’s Bradford County’s favorite?

q Bradford County’s sales make up just .24% of the state’s approximate $2.67 Billion in alcohol sales overall
By MATT HICKS
This is a time when many are into the holiday spirit. And with the holidays comes eggnog.
But when looking at Bradford County’s favorite alcoholic beverage throughout the year, at least judging by sales, whiskey far outpaced eggnog’s most traditional additive, brandy, and all other options during the past fiscal year with nearly $1.5 million in sales, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
In its annual report entitled “Fine Wines and Good Spirits Sales Highlights” released earlier this month, the PLCB’s county-by-county breakdown Bradford County’s next favorite item, vodka, raked in $841,456 in sales followed by liqueur/cordials with $506,612, red table wine with $473,721, white table wine with $419,440, and box wine with $391,765. Meanwhile, brandy/cognac brought in $129,090 while gin earned $116,150 and beverage wine saw $98,597 in sales.
Bradford County’s sales make up just .24% of the state’s approximate $2.67 billion in sales overall, and were 1.56% up from the previous year. About three-quarters of both wine and spirits sales were through retail, while the remaining quarter were to licensees.
The report also noted that the PLCB has been able to support the state’s wine and beer industries with $1.8 million in grants during the previous fiscal year, along with $1.1 million in education grants to curb underage and dangerous drinking.
During the last five years, communities have benefited from $22.4 million in returned license fees while $3.27 billion has been provided to the state’s general fund, $141.7 million has supported the Pennsylvania State Police, and $13.8 million has helped the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, according to the PLCB.
The 2018-2019 fiscal year represented a record year with sales and net income for the PLCB, which was up 2.9%, or $75.2 million, over the previous year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.