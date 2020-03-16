BC BIZ: First Citizens employees honored

President’s Day event recognized Heidi Monro and Dora Rodgers as Employees of the Year
A President’s Day tradition continued in February as First Citizens Community Bank bussed its employees to the Silver Moon Banquet Hall for fun, learning, camaraderie, and recognition.
During the Feb. 17 event, Heidi Monro and Dora Rodgers were named Employees of the Year.
According to a news release, “Monro joined FCCB in 2004 as a part-time teller in Canton but her potential for being a star performer was quickly evident. She’s experienced several promotions since that time and continues to demonstration energy and leadership in her office.
Customers regularly comment to the bank about her enthusiasm, positive attitude and her dedication to serving them.
“Rodgers became part of the First Citizens family when they acquired The First National Bank of Fredericksburg in 2015. She is the face of First Citizens in their Mount Aetna market. A jack of all trades and master of many, she’s a coach and mentor, opens new accounts, is their consumer lender and, she is one of the bank’s top trainers.
“Her concern for helping customers and co-workers is what really puts her over the top.”
First Citizens CEO and President Randall E. Black said both Monro and Rodgers exceed expectations and “truly believe in the Bank’s mission and understand how to achieve it.”
The bank also recognized Troy Office Operations Manager Veronica Seymour as Volunteer of the Year due to the time she spends giving back to organizations such as the Lions Club, Christian Counsel, Chamber of Commerce, and the community’s food pantry.
As part of the recognition, First Citizens donated $500 to the non-profit of her choice.
In addition, employees put together 64 four-wheeled rolling walkers with seats to donate to organizations.
The event also included recognizing 25 employees for achieving employment milestones with extra vacation days and shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. stock.
Employee longevity is a game changer for any organization,” Black said. “The knowledge and experience that comes with growing up through the company can’t be measured.
“This past year, we had five employees retire who had 195 combined years at First Citizens.”
