BC BIZ: Gordmans planning Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations

Gordmans will not only be cutting ribbons at its 23 new stores across Pennsylvania on Feb. 18, but it will also be presenting $1,000 donations to local school districts in each store’s location, according to a recent announcement from the company.
This includes the former Peebles locations along Elmira Street in Athens Township and along Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Gordmans owner Stage Stores. “We are proud to be part of so many Pennsylvania communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
The celebrations will also include insulated tote bags for the first 100 guests in line and a chance to win either a $50 gift card or $5 shopping card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.