The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is set for 2020 after electing its officers and welcoming new board members.
Sue Williams will serve as president while Rick Biery will serve as vice-president, Ashley Moore as secretary, and Ginger Reap as treasurer. New members joining the board of directors were Ryan Alo with Waverly High School, Michelle Simonds with Perry and Carroll Insurance, and Kyle Farr with Gannon Associates.
According to a press release from the chamber, the board’s goal is to include representation from each of the Valley’s municipalities and business associations.
“Our goals for the coming year are to continue to unite the Valley, to better the economy for businesses and community and to make the Valley a place where it is safe and enjoyable to bring up our families,” Williams said.
The GVCC is currently preparing its membership drive for the year ahead.
“This year is looking great for the chamber,” stated Executive Director, Eleanor Hill. “Our membership is currently up 17% from last year and we are looking forward to serving all members in the coming year.”
The organization has been serving the Valley area since it was incorporated in February of 1978 with the mission “To advance the economic, industrial, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the greater Valley Area, to encourage the growth of existing industries and businesses while giving assistance to any new firms or individuals seeking to locate in the greater Valley Area, and to support all those activities believed to be beneficial to the community.”
The GVCC is mainly supported by its members, which benefit from free listings in publications such as The Valley Map and the Valley Guide, the Chamber Choice Health Insurance program (for Pennsylvania members), ribbon cuttings, and the ability to accept Valley gift certificates at 100% reimbursement. According to the chamber, the Valley Gift Certificate program has helped keep more than $777,000 in the community.
Through this support, the chamber is able to host the Choices education program, the annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament, the Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley, and mixers for networking.
The chamber will start its farmers market in May, and is currently planning its 24th Annual United Valley Business Banquet for March 18.
There, members will honor the 2019 Business Person of the Year while the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly business associations will hand out their own awards.
