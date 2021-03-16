ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Athens Township this spring.
The new store will be located at 1661 Elmira St., in the plaza that includes Tractor Supply Co. A grand opening date will be announced closer to the opening, the company recently announced.
Construction has been ongoing at the location using local workers and companies from the surrounding area.
In addition, officials expect the store will bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sayre for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools.
Feiler added, “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Sayre area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
Harbor Freight, described as the “go-to source for affordable tools,” was founded in Southern California more than 40 years ago when 17-year-old Eric Smidt turned his father’s business, which was based on phone sales, into a mail order company. Harbor Freight Tools now has 1,100 stores across the country.
