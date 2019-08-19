ATHENS TOWNSHIP — With kids off from school in the summer, it can be tough to keep them busy.
For about an hour on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, God’s Promises Christian Book Store in the Greens Landing area of Athens Township is doing its part with stories, crafts and snacks. And it’s not just a summer offering, but continues year-round.
According to store owner Denise Cardenas, the group may be small — currently averaging between four to seven children at each outing — but it is growing.
“It is fun,” she said. “... Sometimes we even have music or a special guest.”
During a Story Time held earlier this month, children gathered around Cardenas as she read them a selection from the VeggieTales series with Larry the Cucumber and the French Peas before all the kids gathered together to enjoy a snack.
The children munched down on pretzels and talked with each other before jumping up with glee for craft time, where they designed paper watermelons using paper plates, green construction paper, glue sticks and crayons.
With Story Time and the other offerings at God’s Promises, Cardenas said it’s all about reaching out to the community.
“I am here because I think this is something our community needs and I want to be involved in the community,” said Cardenas. “I want to help people have a nice place to come and relax and bring their families.”
God’s Promises also has an adventure room where participants search for clues and solve puzzles with a time limit in order to find the lost Gutenberg Bible. The room design was created by local youth pastor and history teacher Eric Gutierrez.
In addition, the bookstore has become a hot-spot of local activity. There’s a Bible journaling class the first Thursday of every month, as well as periodic Bible studies. Cardenas stated that some people have come in to just sit and study, while pastors sometimes use the store as a meeting spot.
“We are always looking for new things to do in the community and have a nice family-friendly atmosphere for the community,” she explained. “The business is a Christian book store, which I believe is very much needed in the area, because there are so few of them. Even being here on Route 220, I have people come from out of the area who stop in and are so excited to see a Christian book store because they are going away.”
God’s Promises Christian Bookstore is located at 29876 Route 220 in Athens Township. For more information, check out the store’s Facebook page or stop in.
