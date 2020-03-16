July 1 kicks off the first day for the new location of Little Stars Learning Academy, LLC and Little Stars ABA Therapy and Counseling Center, LLC located at 203 South Elmer Ave. in Sayre.
Owner Kristin Malanoski is a board certified behavior analyst.
“So, the cool aspect of what we’re doing is having an ABA (applied behavioral analysis) counseling center and clinic on the bottom floor, and on the upper floor is a child care center.” Malanoski explained. “Part of our mission is to use that social integration with children with autism, because often some of them, when they get to a certain point, can be very motivated by peers.”
Applied behavioral analysis is described as a type of therapy that can improve social, communication, and learning skills through positive reinforcement and behavior acquisition protocols for children with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental conditions.
Working underneath the behavior analysts are the registered behavior technicians, who Malanoski describes as “people who are trained to implement behavior analytic services with children with behavior issues, primarily those with autism.
“We can work with neurotypical children in terms of increasing their skill acquisition through ABA protocols.” According to information released by Little Stars, the goal of treatment using ABA is based on a child’s individual needs. Things factored in include identifying developmental areas that need strengthening, learning new skills, and avoiding negative behaviors. An ABA therapist sets desired goals and expected outcomes, collects data to measure and review progress, evaluates progress, and involves caregivers to bridge the therapy from in session to the home. The amount of therapy depends on the child’s level and goals.
In an effort to ensure that all of her bases are covered, Malanoski has partnered with Dr. Melissa DeVincentis, LMFT, BCBA-D, LBA (NY), LBS (PA). DeVincentis counsels individuals, couples, and, if requested, the entire family on relational issues tied to communication, ADHD, anger, anxiety, depression, autism, behavioral challenges in children and adolescents, grief, trauma, trust, and relationship problems. She has consulted both nationally and internationally on supporting professionals working with children with autism and other behavioral disorders in a variety of settings using evidence-based practices.
Little Stars also welcomes other therapists from agencies, such as speech or occupational therapists, into the facility. They have already been contracted by BLaST to provide FBAs to Sayre and Towanda schools. BLaST, medical professionals, and early interventional programs are some of the ways to get a referral to join the Little Stars center.
Little Stars Learning Academy, LLC itself serves infants through school-age children for all day childcare with research-based curriculum, monthly field trips to enhance learning, as well as engaging activities to assist children through all stages of development, prepare them for public school, and then build on their elementary learning through fun clubs that make them excited to continue learning.
Both programs will have access to the Social Skills Groups, which are based on students’ ages and skill sets. Fundamental skill topics include team building, sportsmanship, playing games, and social understanding. Social group programs are clinically proven to significantly improve social skills and interactions among children with autism or related challenges.
Anyone interested in the Little Stars Learning Academy should contact kmalanoski@yahoo.com. Those interested in the Little Stars ABA Therapy And Counseling Center should contact mldevincentis@gmail.com
