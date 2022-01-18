A local business owner is expanding his portfolio to include technology that can save residents energy and money.
Fred McNeal, the owner of Farmer Fred’s has taken on a new position as a solar consultant for Paradise Energy Solutions based out of Paradise, Pa.
The profession has been long in the works for McNeal since he obtained his master’s degree in renewable energy engineering in 2011 and initially did biofuel research with the Department of Agriculture.
“In 2015, I started doing independent solar consulting and I really liked it, so I decided this past year to do it in a full-time role,” he said.
While he’ll still have a presence at Farmer Fred’s, the existing managers will take on some of the roles that he previous did and his wife Kelsey will take on some managerial tasks.
“Our managers are really good and we are happy to see them want to take on more responsibility,” he said. “Kelsey was actually the original one who was running a lot of the management and purchasing roles, so she is re-entering the roles that she always did.”
He said that his consulting job consists of making sure that people are familiar with how solar would work for their homes or businesses and it requires canvassing and going out to businesses and homeowners.
Once someone is interested, he serves as a site evaluator, takes pictures of the customer’s property and gathers their utility bills to see what their consumption is.
When he has their consumption profile and building footprint, like the roof or ground space available, then an estimator puts together a detailed proposal. The next step is to give that proposal to the customer and go over the costs, the current incentives through the state or federal government and discuss the overall economic picture of the 30 year cash flow and return on investment.
“PV or photovoltaic solar is what we deal with,” he said. “Solar panels can go on the roof very easily and mount straight to the roof or they can go on posts that are placed into the ground.”
He stated that placing in PV solar, typically for a home, is an investment similar to a new vehicle and most homes will come in around $20,000 to $50,000 to place it it.
“That is the upfront cost and we can also take off 26% through the federal tax credit,” he said. “Agricultural customers can be candidates for a USDA grant or Rural Energy for America Program grants and we can secure additional grant funding for farmers.”
He said that the typical return on investment for solar for a business can run between 6% to 12% average annual return on investment.
“It’s a stock market-like investment that they can make, but also have a lot lower risk in that investment and manage inflation at the same time,” he said. “For a homeowner, when we can return them 4% to 7% annual return on their investment, we are confident that return can excel above a CD or bond and can compete with long term stock market returns, but with way less risk.”
McNeal covers a territory that stretches from Central Pennsylvania to Central New York and wants his business to grow here in Bradford County, while branching out to surrounding counties like Wyoming, Susquehanna and Sullivan.
“We will take care of people for the long haul and for the 30 year lifespan of the solar panels, we will make sure that it operates like it should and customers will get a great return on their investment,” he said. “We have 25 year warranties on equipment and it requires low time commitment on the part of the buyer.”
As a Troy graduate and county local, McNeal wants to create a successful product that will help the region prosper as well.
McNeal has helped implement 12 solar installations on residential and commercial buildings in Bradford County in 2021 and is excited to see what 2022 will hold.
“Solar is working in Bradford County and the agricultural space to take for example because farmers inherently have access to large buildings and gather large electric bills either through milking cows or running grain elevators,” he said. “Farmers naturally have the space and need for solar.”
Paradise Energy Solutions has been operating for 12 years and the original founders were four Mennonite farmers in the Paradise, Pa. area and have completed about 2,000 installs.
“We have a lot of experience and integrity in this space and I love that they provide me with high-end warranties and time shows that most of our business comes from referrals because we try to make sure the experience is great,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.