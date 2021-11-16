Small businesses in Bradford County will see the return of a major shopping event during Thanksgiving weekend this year.
Canton and Troy’s chambers of commerce will bring back Shop Small Saturday, also known as Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 to promote local businesses in their boroughs.
American Express created the shopping event after the 2010 recession to “encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses,” according to its website.
During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, American Express spent about $200 million to help small businesses around the world stay open, according to its website.
The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will have a free movie showing of The Grinch at the Rialto Theatre at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Eric Schoonover, the Chamber’s president.
The Main Street Park and the new Chamber building will be open for members to set up displays to show to the community, he said.
The Chamber will be promoting any upcoming specials, deals or sales that their member businesses will be providing them.
“I am always excited to showcase our town and what it has to offer,” he said. “There’s more available locally than what people might expect, so we will make shoppers aware of the resources and businesses that are here.”
The Troy Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting ceremony in the Troy Borough Hall on the Friday night before Shop Small Saturday, said Veronica Seymour, the Chamber’s vice president.
On Shop Small Saturday, people can have pictures taken with Santa Claus at Troy’s First Citizens Community Bank, presented by Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, which will accept donations and Cub Scout Pack 30 will collect letters to Santa, said Seymour.
“We are supporting small businesses because they are the heart of our community,” she said. “We are asking everyone to shop local and it’ll be nice to see shoppers back in town.”
Over 55 local vendors will set up between the Troy Vets Club and the Troy Sale Barn, while most of the businesses will have items on sale.
She said it will be nice to make the borough busy again after having last year’s event cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is hopeful that the Chamber can make the event even more successful in the years to come.
