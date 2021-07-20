Coop’s Scoop ice cream truck is back this summer delivering frozen treats to local residents looking for a cold snack to cool off from the summer heat.
Teri Jo Shaw owns Coop’s Scoop and drives the ice cream truck across the county, where seeing happy and excited faces is the highlight of her day.
Shaw stated that the recent heat wave doesn’t draw out as many people as some may think.
She said recent temperatures have been too hot and make people stay inside with air conditioning, so she is hoping temperatures drop soon.
“They aren’t outdoors in 100 degree heat,” she said.
Shaw works as a school bus driver during the school year and when the kids have summer vacation, she uses that time to run the ice cream business.
Her three sons inspired her to create something fun that can be brought to the community instead of having families traveling long distances elsewhere.
During childhood, her mother lived in Alaska and she would visit her in the summer where local ice cream trucks were prominent.
“That was a highlight for me,” she said. “I would stand there with my little change dish and wait for what felt like forever until that music was heard.”
She said there weren’t many ice cream trucks in Bradford County when she was growing up, so the experience was a treat that left a lasting impression.
Ice cream trucks are a source of happy childhood memories for Shaw and she seeks to bring those feelings to a new generation.
The truck sells pre-packaged treats like popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, cookie sandwiches, eclairs and ice cream cups with multiple flavors like caramel, mint, vanilla and strawberry.
Her absolute favorite flavor is the Reese’s with real peanut butter chunks in it.
This will be her third summer operating the ice cream truck and she even operated it last year during the pandemic, which was challenging.
“It was overwhelming at first and I was scared and nervous like the rest of the public,” she said. “People were crying out of happiness to see that I was still doing it and I cried five times in one day just talking with different people.”
A highlight of her job is hearing the stories of the older generation.
One gentlemen once told her that ice cream originally arrived on wooden wagon wheels during his childhood.
She said about 70% of her customers are adults and they are just as excited for the ice cream as the children.
The business has opened up interesting opportunities for Shaw including selling treats for elementary school events.
“Just the other day I got asked to do a wedding,” she said.
Kids have expressed their anticipation and appreciation by holding up signs and giving her flowers.
“You can hear the screams of excitement a quarter mile away,” she said. “It’s the most fun thing I have ever done and nobody is ever miserable getting ice cream. They are always happy and smiling!”
Connect with Philip: podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.