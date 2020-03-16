Near $43K dedicated to summer internships
The Northern Tier Workforce Development Board was recently awarded $42,738 so that young people can take advantage of summer internships.
The funding was provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s State/Local Internship Program, which is funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, according to state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68). More than $4.7 million was provided for nearly 1,500 summer internships across the state.
“These internships can be the first step toward a successful career by providing young people with the valuable work experience they need to find that first job,” said Pickett. “The opportunities that lie ahead for today’s students are limitless and located right here in Pennsylvania.”
“Promoting workforce development and matching our students with the jobs of today and tomorrow is vital to building our local economy,” Owlett said. “We want our kids to have the opportunity to stay here and work in a challenging, good-paying career. Programs like these will help make those opportunities available to the next generation.”
The State/Local Internship Program is provided from May 1 to Aug. 28 and provides wages starting at $10.35 an hour for young adults between 16 and 24 years old.
