BC BIZ: New bar and restaurant opens in downtown Towanda

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Wyalusing native Taylor Smith has crossed over the bridge after spending most of his life in Wyalusing working in the oil field, opening a new bar and restaurant in downtown Towanda called Towanda on the Rocks.
“I don’t know if there has been 10 minutes go by where there is not a customer in here,” Smith said. “It’s been busy so far and it is nice to see we already have some regulars. We are excited that day in and day out we are getting more takeout orders.”
Smith is local to the area and always envisioned owning a business that pays tribute to and respects the history and culture of the area. Working on the road, he explained, helped to inspire that vision.
“I traveled around for a few years working in the oil field and just within my travels and seeing different places and being in different areas every once in a while, you come across a small little diner or a restaurant that pays tribute to the local,” he said. “I found it interesting that I could be working states away and see the history of places through the local restaurants.”
Smith is a first-time business owner and so far finds the challenge of owning a restaurant exciting, yet unpredictable.
“I think me being a first time business owner means I have to be very adaptable to change, as well as the staff,” he said. “We really want to cater to the community, so with that being said, I am honestly not concerned about the future. We are very willing to mold with the community as much as we need to.”
Smith has found the most enjoyment from interacting with customers, including connecting with the roots and history of the establishment’s location.
“The best part is the customers. It is so nice to hear their good feedback as well as the people that come in that used to know us from 15 to 20 years ago growing up and coming to the bar that used to be here originally,” Smith said.
Towanda on the Rocks is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is located at 616 Main Street.
