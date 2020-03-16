Addition expands offerings, helps ensure quality
WYSOX TOWNSHIP — For Rick Green, the majority owner of Green’s Auto Mart Inc., the car business is in his blood.
With the recent completion of a new service garage on the Golden Mile Road lot, he hopes to position the business so that it can continue in the family bloodline and be an integral part of the community for many years to come.
“I don’t think you can be viable in the car business without a service department,” Rick said.
“We ride the roller coaster anymore. It’s almost like the stock market.
“ Some months we are on top of the world and another month we are wondering where everybody went to. The service department adds some stability.”
The business traces its roots back to 1992 or 1993, depending on who you ask.
Rick believes it was 1992 based on a memory he has, but says his brother Ray thinks it was 1993.
“We keep having this disagreement,” Rick joked.
The business began with Ray, who had worked many years for Outwaters Pontiac and Cadillac, but left to pursue his own venture once it was purchased by local businessman Randy Williams.
At the time, Rick was the service manager at Fairfield Auto Group, and began working at his brother’s business to build up sales experience so that one day he could move up to a general manager position or similar position in the industry.
There, he also gained experience with buying cars at auction.
“I had a little bit of an advantage there being in service all my life and coming up through as a technician,” Rick said.
Because of this, he was able to spot issues that others might miss.
Rick moved on to other dealerships in leadership positions.
When Ray retired, Ray leased to Golden Mile Auto Sales, but continued being a part time dealer in Towanda Township, according to Rick. When Golden Mile Auto Sales went out of business, Ray brought the sales license back to the Wysox Township location.
After being temporarily managed by Tim Vanbuskirk, Rick came on board on Jan. 1, 2018 and purchased the business from his brother on Jan. 1, 2019.
Ray remains a 25% owner of the company.
“The reason I purchased it is that I have a 23-year-old son (Phillip), and Ray Green Jr. I think at some point would like to get back into the car
business. So, to keep Green’s Auto Mart as Green’s Auto Mart, at 60 years of age, I’ve decided that’s the right and proper way to do it,” Rick explained.
Upon returning in 2018, Rick said he knew they would one day have to build a garage. There was a shed where some work could be done, “but you couldn’t wash cars in it. If it was a truck, you couldn’t get the truck in and close the doors.” Because of this, Rick ended up subletting a lot of work.
Rick said he is adamant that not only are the vehicles he sells ready to pass Pennsylvania state inspection, but that he implements a standard to fix anything that could cost the new owner within their first year of ownership.
Plans for the garage solidified when Rick was able to bring technician Alan Cron – another former Outwaters employee – on board.
“He is an extremely good technician,” Rick explained. “What makes him so is that he can work on almost anything that comes through the door and has the ability, even if he has not seen it before, to put it together. He will get it done.”
And Cron brought many of his old customers to Green’s Auto Mart with him.
MAC Builders of New Albany began construction on the service garage in September 2019.
“They were hustling. They were really on it,” said Rick.
The garage opened for business on Feb. 10 with four service bays and a drive-through reconditioning area that starts with washing and ends with detailing. They can also perform state inspections at the site.
“It gives us the ability to do our own cars, so we aren’t waiting for other folks, that everyone is under the same plane and knows what to expect and what we want vehicles to be, and if there is something that doesn’t pass muster, it goes back out and goes back to the auction,” he said. “No matter what, we just aren’t going to sell that car. Same thing with anything that we would trade.”
The garage was also designed with the ability to expand easily to accommodate future growth.
As the temperatures continue to warm, Green’s Auto Mart plans to implement new lighting, repave the lot, and add a stone fascia to their newest addition.
Green’s Auto Mart is located at 1503 Golden Mile Road.
