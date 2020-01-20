ULSTER TOWNSHIP — Fashionable winter clothes.
That perfect sign to complete a man cave.
People can find a little bit of everything in Ulster — at least that’s what Mary Danielle Brown strives to provide for her community at The Shoppes on 220.
Bonnie Bryan, a store employee, summed up the experience: “I think they look forward to coming in, and they’re greeted at the door — and if they need any help, of course, it’s here. They get to roam around, take their time, enjoy the different things because there’s quite the turnover of merchandise (and) no pressure.”
Bonnie said interacting with all of the different people was one of the best parts of the job.
While just entering the mid-point of its third month, The Shoppes has already grown to the point where there is now a waiting list to get a booth.
Anyone interested in renting a space to set up their wares can expect to pay anywhere from $125 to $200 for a month’s worth of time. Also, anyone wishing to donate any items can expect 100% of the proceeds to go to local charities in the community.
The Shoppes on 220 is located at 22835 Route 220 in Ulster. It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
To keep up with all of The Shoppe’s happenings, people can stop in or check out its Facebook page.{div class=”yj6qo”} {/div} {div class=”adL”} {/div}
