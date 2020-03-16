Nestled in multiple areas of Bradford County, residents can find easy access to Northern Tier Counseling and its services. “To welcome and serve all those seeking wellness, renewal, and hope,” is their mission statement and they’re expanding operations to provide more by not only adding to their team, but by breaking ground on an expansion.
In a conversation with Paul Denault, president/C.E.O., Rita McDonald, drug and alcohol supervisor and Alan Cole, Outpatient Department manager, the three explained what NTC can offer the community. As far as covering every service they offer, Denault summed it up, “The facility as a whole, to go over everything we do, would take hours.”
However, Denault elaborated, “The community might not know about all the other services we do. We have walk-in clinics twice a week. But they definitely don’t know about the drug and alcohol treatment services.” He continued, “The drug and alcohol treatment services are new to the community.”
One of the main reasons that they were able to expand their drug and alcohol program was due to the fact that they now have six clinicians working just drugs and alcohol. McDonald expanded, “Some of the main differences from last year to now, are we’ve gone from one drug and alcohol staff member to six. So it’s really increased as far as our ability to see more people and to provide additional services.” She highlighted,“The major difference is going from outpatient, where people were seen on an individual basis, to adding in a higher level of care, which is the intensive outpatient program,” which is referred to as IOP.
According to McDonald, they currently have one outpatient program running and they are continuing to build that program. She explained the details of the current outpatient program, “It’s a three-tiered program, it goes from a more restrictive to a less restrictive program. Research shows that the more structure you can provide to a recovering addict and the longer you can provide treatment, the better their chances of maintaining a recovery program.”
This program goes from three groups a week and one individual session as they progress through the system while remaining abstinent, the frequency of meetings and sessions drop. During the final phase, they ween the individual off the program and prepare them for success after the program with things like an after care program and relapse prevention.
McDonald shared the program’s aspirations, “Our goal is to have at least two full IOP programs running so that we can meet the needs of different work shifts. I would say that 50 percent to 60 percent of our clients are working. They’re providing for families, so we want to try to meet the needs for them so that they continue to work.”
While McDonald explained the benefits of being able to run two IOP programs at the same time, Denault was able to clarify the current IOP’s activities. “IOP is here three times a week for three groups plus a possible individual. It’s the step before inpatient care.” Inpatient care clarifies that a patient’s condition requires admission to a hospital.
While NTC provides counseling and services for active patients they also strive to provide ways to provide support after the patient has finished. McDonald stated, “One of the major pieces is developing a support network outside of here.” She explained further how they welcome other programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Smart Recovery, as well as local religious groups that will help provide structure and stability afterwards.
Another development at NTC is how they have contracted with the county to be a treatment court provider. According to McDonald, “Treatment Court is the program that they developed. It’s the strictest criminal justice program that one can provide for people who have had problems with drugs or alcohol. It’s for people who have been in the system with multiple issues with drugs or alcohol.”
“Treatment is an integral part of that program,” she said when speaking about Treatment Court, “so it allows them to again have a long term very structured program. One of the things they incorporate is AA/NA where they have to do a 90 in 90 in the very beginning. So they’re going to 90 meetings in 90 days. They’re going to an intensive outpatient program, which is our strictest program here.”
There are also other things specific to each individual, such as community service and other stipulations put on by the judicial branch of the courts, which oversees the Treatment Courts. In the end though McDonald placed her stamp of approval with the comment, “I believe that it works.”
Those looking for information about Northern Tier Counseling and the services they can provide should visit northerntiercounseling.com or call 1-888-322-1682.
