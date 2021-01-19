The future of manufacturing in Bradford and Sullivan counties has been given a boost through a $28,000 state grant allocated for job training.
The $28,000 grant awarded to Northern Tier Diversified Manufacturing, which includes Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties, is one of 28 PAsmart Next Generation Industry Partnership grants that total $4.7 million and are meant to “bolster workforce development across Pennsylvania,” according to a press release published by the office of Governor Tom Wolf on Monday.
The press release stated that Northern Tier Diversified Manufacturing is ‘focused on creating a strategic plan and developing training opportunities for workers in the manufacturing sector” as well as “connecting employers to resources available throughout the region, including PREP, Engage!, and Northern Tier Apprenticeship.”
Through joint efforts with organizations like Northern Tier Diversified Manufacturing, Pennsylvania legislators are utilizing Next Generation Industry Partnership grants to “bring together multiple employers in the same industry to collectively provide targeted job training so that students, workers, and job seekers get the skills for good jobs in those industries.”
“Employers need skilled workers now more than ever,” the press release quoted Wolf stating. “My administration created PAsmart to help close the skills gap and allow more people to get the education and training they need to get better paying jobs. Strengthening job and skills training continues to be a priority and the 28 grants announced today further enhances that goal.”
Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier stated that the grants are also helping to keep Pennsylvania “at the forefront” of economic changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are meant to empower manufacturing businesses to create job training programs which both provide workers with skills needed to take advantage of career opportunities and help nourish a “strong candidate pool” for businesses, according to Berrier, as quoted in the press release.
The press release stated that $88 million has been given through PAsmart grants since 2018 and that the initiative has supplies $28 million “to expand job training through registered apprenticeships and industry partnerships” as well as $60 million “to support STEM and computer science education in hundreds of schools across Pennsylvania.”
