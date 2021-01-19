The CEO and president of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and First Citizens Community Bank, Randall E. Black, was recently named to the Penn State University Board of Trustees, which is responsible for the government and welfare of the university.
Black, a lifelong farmer, was elected to the position by delegates from agricultural societies in recognition of his involvement in key agricultural organizations across Pennsylvania and his expertise in the field, according to a news release.
“It’s truly an honor to become part of such a highly-respected institution,” stated Black. “I have the utmost respect for the role they play in the development of our future leaders and the impact the university makes worldwide through their many means, including research and development initiatives.”
Black joined the bank in 1993 and has served as the its president and CEO since 2004. During this time, he has helped extend its commitment to agriculture while also guiding the bank’s expansion outside of the Northern Tier.
