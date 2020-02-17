A new report by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania shows that Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania-based hospitals in Sayre, Troy, and Towanda have brought $814.5 million into the region’s economy during the 2018 fiscal year while supporting more than 4,000 jobs.
Each year, the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania performs an economic impact study on every health care facility across the state and then issues its reports.
Across Pennsylvania, hospitals represented $136.1 billion in economic impact and about one in 10 jobs in Pennsylvania.
“We see our role as a safety net provider and a safety net employer,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, as he highlighted the report during a Feb. 12 media event. “As an organization, we want to be here for our patients, but we also have a responsibility to the community to provide good jobs, good wages, benefits, things like that.”
Scopelliti noted that Guthrie brings in talent from all across Pennsylvania and different parts of the country, which brings new people into the community that can support local businesses, and new children into the local schools.
“Our work with the Sayre Revitalization Initiative supports efforts to revitalize downtown Sayre,” he continued. “The Mark Stensager Human Service Fund offers limited financial help to employees, patients of Guthrie, and people in our community, and in October 2018 provided $66,900 in flood relief to more than 130 individuals following localized flooding. We also offer free community first aid and emergency preparedness classes such as Stop The Bleed.”
“HAP’s new analysis shows that the impacts of our hospitals extend far beyond patient care and are felt in every corner of the commonwealth,” said HAP President and CEO Andy Carter in a news release. “Every day, our hospitals deliver high-quality care, endeavor to constantly improve outcomes, and promote community health and wellness initiatives. Hospitals also provide vital contributions to the areas they serve through family-sustaining jobs, spending at other local businesses, and innovative research – and we need to make sure that policies and regulations support their long-term sustainability.”
Looking to the next few years, Scopelliti said the organization will be focused on hiring the “special talents” that are needed in the increasingly complex field of health care and the sub-specialties that are now encompassed in different areas of care.
“We want to be sure we are doing the right things for our community, not just as a health care system but as an employer,” Scopelliti added.
