“Green” energy options are shining bright in Towanda as business has begun offering residents ways to power their homes using the sun.
Robert Vanderpool, owner and founder of Solar Opportunities, stated that he began formulating the company last November and opened in June, but that his interest in solar energy spans before the company’s official kickoff.
Vanderpool explained that he has always had a dream of owning his own business, a goal that combined with a passion for solar energy after he had it installed for himself.
“I’ve always been into technology, I’ve always wanted to own my own business, for some reason one day I just said “I’m interested in solar,”” he commented.
Once he decided to switch his own energy to solar, Vanderpool was faced with a problem he would later set out to solve himself; there were very few companies that offered solar in Bradford County.
Vanderpool found a company in Bloomsburg to convert his personal energy to solar and made friends with the salesman, who “took him under his wing.”
Not long after, Vanderpool invested in energy education through Penn State University and Solar Energy International online programs and ventured out on his own, forming Solar Opportunities.
“We just saw the need people are having. People come from so far, let’s take first mover advantage and serve the customers locally,” added Bill Vickery, Solar Opportunities sales representative. “That was our motivation. Why not us before someone else comes in?”
Solar Opportunities has now completed three solar energy installations with a handful more already on the schedule.
David Thetga, Solar Opportunities’ first customer, stated that his decision to move to solar energy was based on his desire to better care for the environment.
“The environment, (and to) save a little on your electric bills, but I think the environment ... it’s something we’ve got to do,” he exclaimed.
Thetga revealed that he has been interested in solar energy for years but could not find a local installer and was not comfortable hiring an out-of-state business to do the work on his Wysox property.
With his solar energy system installed for approximately a week, it had already powered his home completely with solar energy and stored energy through net metering for a literal “rainy day.”
Vanderpool informed that solar energy is available through two mediums, net metering, which functions “on the grid” and saves energy on sunny days for times when the system needs a boost due to cloudy weather, or a solar system that is powered by battery, which is “totally off grid,” but comes with a much higher cost.
Solar Opportunities is currently available within a 50 to 75 mile radius of Towanda and “most of the time” is equal or less than the cost of an average electric bill, according to Vanderpool. He has high hopes for the future of the business as the solar industry is projected to continue to increase.
“My future, I want to get to the point where we are doing large commercial installs and also residential, not cutting out the small person,” he said.
One misconception of solar, he explained, is that individuals often think that their area does not have enough sunlight to power households.
“I can prove to you that that’s not true,” he stated, saying that Solar Opportunities utilizes climatology data to account for weather patterns, and that net metering allows storage of excess power when rays are plentiful to ensure customers do not run out of power in rain, sleet or snow.
Vanderpool stated that as well as environmental benefits and monthly cost savings, solar energy usually “pays for itself” within 12 years and will never bring a monthly cost increase.
Vickery said that while most customers have been drawn to solar energy because it was “the green thing to do” they have found it a worthwhile investment.
“It’s no longer just the green thing to do, it’s the smart investment thing to do with your money,” he relayed.
Vickery stated that a drive for individuals to be “self sustainable and independent” has also fueled the increase in solar energy users, as many customers have desired to be more self-sufficient after seeing recent blips in food supply chains and issues with the electric grid.
Not to be hindered by social distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic related measures, Vickery also said that Solar Opportunities is able to provide contact-free, cost-free estimates to potential customers using drones, Google Earth and drawing tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.