TERRY TOWNSHIP — Anyone looking for a relaxing getaway in the countryside of Bradford County can now venture to Stonehedge Farm Escape-Away.
The farmhouse located at 828 Sowden Road in Terry Township is a property rental and event venue with a scenic view in all directions. The three-story home includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a basement with a bar and lounge area equipped with a pool table and video games.
Event amenities include a large backyard with a fire pit and covered pavilion for outdoor activities. There is also a pond on the property with a dock and nearby fire pit area for gatherings. Nature trails connect the house to the pond for anyone looking to enjoy a quick walk.
The events will be on a smaller scale, with gatherings of up to 20 to 40 people for occasions such as bridal or baby showers, graduation parties or an intimate wedding.
The property ownership group Stonehenge Partners purchased the home about 20 years ago. Property Manager Valerie Bolinger was invited to the farmhouse to modernize and design the interior of the home, which was built in 1970.
“I was thinking this might be an amazing Airbnb location,” Bolinger said. “The scenery is beautiful and the house is large, so I presented the idea to the partners and they agreed and supported it.”
Renovations started in August 2021 and ended in March of this year. A ribbon cutting ceremony to announce its grand opening was held on June 7.
The farmhouse exists now as a modern event venue, but the property has always had a rich history of entertainment, according to Bolinger.
The original owners were Al and Irene Sowden, a contractor and nurse, respectively, who raised four children in the Philadelphia area before purchasing the property in 1970.
“Al always had a dream to own a farm because he worked on one when he was a boy in New England,” Bolinger said. “He found this place and built it with the goal to entertain people.”
The Sowdens used the home and surrounding land to host a variety of events like hayrides, snow mobile parties, picnics, and ice skating on the pond. They also got into the Christmas spirit by dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and visited other people’s houses.
“They came to my home when my now-30-year-old son was a toddler, so they created great holiday memories for my family,” Bolinger expressed.
It’s not everyday that someone purchases the home of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but Bolinger wishes to continue the Sowdens’ legacy and maybe even decorate the house with a Christmas theme down the road.
“I can’t wait until the holidays,” she said. “Its been really cool to keep this place going.”
Although the Sowdens have since passed away, Bolinger hopes to keep their spirit alive at 828 Sowden Road for years to come.
“I want to see people enjoy this place like we have and make memories the way that I believe Al and Irene built this house with that intention,” she said. “This is a place where people can rest and relax. They can sit and listen to the wind blow, hear the birds chirp and pull away from everything. Its nice to unwind and enjoy time with family and friends here.”
For more information, the Stonehedge Farm Escape-Away can be contacted at (570) 721-1721, via email at Stonehedge.rental.@yahoo.com or on its Facebook page Stonehedge Farm Escape-Away LLC. To find it on Airbnb, search New Albany, PA.
