Pennsylvania’s workforce development boards recently received $2.4 million to help prepare students for in-demand careers through schools and employers.
This funding included $131,006 for the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board.
According to the office of Gov. Tom Wolf, these Business-Education Partnership grants were provided through the Department of Labor and Industry to connect schools, employers, and students with career-related experiences and opportunities through shadowing, mentoring, internships, and soft-skills development.
“Last year the commonwealth funded BEP grant activities to serve more than 20,000 individuals across the commonwealth,” said Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.
“These strategic partnerships benefit employers by educating tomorrow’s workforce and helping them become more job-ready, while providing students with a solid first work experience to put them squarely on the path to success.”
“These investments will give students the technical training they need to get good-paying jobs when they join the workforce,” said Wolf.
“Building business and education partnerships will help ensure our students have the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy, while simultaneously creating new generations of highly-skilled workers for Pennsylvania employers.”
