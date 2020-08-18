It was 1979 when Curt Thrush first eyed a move to Bradford County.
The James Ward Agency was up for sale and Thrush, who had started in the industry a couple years prior in Shippensburg, viewed the opportunity as a way to better establish himself in the business. Plus, as someone who grew up on a dairy farm and loves the outdoors, Bradford County seemed like a perfect fit.
“It was really an easy transition to live in this area,” he said.
Since then, the C.A. Thrush Insurance Agency has grown from an office with just him and Ward in Wysox to his current location along Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township – an office he purchased from the Wert Insurance Agency in the mid-80s – where he currently employs five people.
Three of those workers have been there for over 20 years. Two previous employees had also dedicated more than 20 years of service.
Having employees with such longevity plays a big part in providing the exemplary customer service he’s wanted his business to be known for over the years. Through this longevity, these employees have been able to establish strong relationships with clients as they work to meet all of their insurance needs.
“I stress to the employees, I want to be known as an agency that provides top-quality service,” said Thrush. “That very simply means you call people back promptly and take time with them and explain things. Let them make the decisions after you give them all of the information.”
Thrush said he’s been blessed to have the employees he’s had over the years, who have represented the business like it was their own.
Thrush didn’t originally plan to enter the insurance business. He had graduated from Messiah College in 1976 with a Bachelor’s Degree in behavioral science. However, he soon realized that to get a good job in that profession, he would have to go on to get his Master’s Degree.
“And I was tired of school,” he said.
His uncle Ken, who worked in insurance, encouraged Thrush to give it the business a try.
As the insurance business has evolved over the years, Thrush said the main driver of that change has been technology.
The first computer he used in the businesses was able to handle basic accounting.
“It was nothing near what computers are today,” he said. “We just do so much more on computers today. … The information at your fingertips is just incredible.”
Current technology has greatly streamlined underwriting, or determining risk for potential clients. All he has to do is type in a client’s name, date of birth and Social Security number and he can see their past accidents, violations, or claims, instead of spending a larger amount of time on a question-and-answer process based on the client’s honesty.
However, technology has complicated other aspects such as ratings.
“Companies are now using 50 different factors – some of them to rate one auto policy,” he explained. “We don’t know what all goes into that, so rates aren’t nearly as consistent as they used to be.”
The business also continues to evolve as it encounters new needs for coverage. With the spread of technology has come coverage for security and privacy breeches with computers. Even more recently, COVID-19 has become a top issue being looked at for insurance market expansion as business interruption coverage currently makes its way through the court system.
“Businesses are trying to get coverage under that business interruption (coverage) because of the government shutting them down, but the insurance companies say our policies aren’t designed for that, they are designed for an actual physical loss to the building, causing the interruption to the business. Of course, there’s lawsuits filed. There’s different policies and different wording on the policies, so that will have to work itself through the system, and I suspect that most claims will not be covered for loss of income due to COVID. However, now companies will come out with new products to offer coverage for that, for pandemics in the future,” he explained.
Natural competition has also helped the insurance industry expand its offerings as providers look to create coverage that could attract more buyers.
“It keeps changing all of the time,” he explained.
When Thrush isn’t in the office, he raises between 15 and 20 Holstein heifers on a small farm outside of Milan.
“It’s just nice at the end of the day to go home and just feed the animals, watch them, relax around them,” said Thrush. “There’s work to do with it too, which is good for you after being in an office for most of the day.”
Thrush and his wife Donna, who also grew up on a dairy farm, have raised different types of animals over the years.
In the 80s, they were known for the llamas they would take to local schools and march in area parades – back when llamas were more rare and expensive, and “pretty big business.”
“So for about 10 years we were known as the llama people,” he remembered. Thrush, his wife, and their three children also took their llamas to various shows and conventions along the east coast, and met a lot of people through the experience.
“We had a lot of fun with that,” he said.
In other years, the farm has provided a home to emus and Boer goats from South Africa.
“(We) just wanted to raise some things that were different and maybe more profitable,” Thrush said.
The insurance agent attributed his love of animals to his childhood on the farm, adding, “It’s fun to learn new animals and how to take care of them.”
While Thrush has a love for animals outside of the office, he said it’s the people that have made his career in insurance so enjoyable.
“It’s nice to be able to simplify what is typically a complicated subject and bring it down to a level that anybody can understand,” he said.
This has required regular training and an attention to detail, but Thrush said anyone can do it with the proper dedication.
“The more you do it and the more you see and experience, the more you expand your knowledge,” he added.
Along with the high standard he’s set for customer service, Thrush credits a large part of his business’ success to the contract his agency established with Erie Insurance Exchange in 1981 as the company looked to expand into Bradford County.
“They pretty much drove our growth because their products were so well priced and their service was good too,” he said. “They are a very balanced company.”
Now 66 years old, Thrush touched on the idea of retirement as he looked toward the future, but plans remain at large.
“It seems like just a few years ago I would go to a meeting of insurance agents and I was the youngest guy in the room. I mean, I started at 23, I owned my own agency at 25,” he remembered. “Now I go to the meetings and I’m one of the oldest guys in the room.”
