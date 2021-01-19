TOWANDA BOROUGH —When Jessica Hilts opened The Petal Post at 21 Main Street in Towanda borough on Sept. 1, 2020, her goal was to be your everyday florist.
She initially offered flowers for any occasion, custom-made floral arrangements and handmade gifts.
But customers will soon notice changes to bridal decor in the shop as she enters the early phases of rebranding the shop as a wedding florist.
“I’m still offering everything, but I am focusing more on weddings because that seems to be my niche,” she said.
She has booked over 12 weddings this year, including two just in the past few weeks.
Hilts has loved flowers for as long as she could remember. She recalled planting her own flower beds with her mother as a little girl, and well into adulthood.
“I lost my mom, and so it’s something that I carry on in her memory, too,” she said.
The root of her passion for business goes back to her first job at Elliott Greenhouse & Floral, Inc. in her home state of Michigan when she was a teenager. She held the local shop close since her mother had worked there for some time.
She learned valuable skills like how to balance a business and how to care for customers and all of their different kinds of needs during her time there.
“Working for them really made me see how to run my business better if I were to have one,” she noted.
Hilts has come full circle since owning a wedding planning business years ago when her kids were little.
“It was great, I did a few weddings,” she said. “Now, my kids are older and I have the time to dedicate to it, and now I have the flower shop along with it, so it really envelops everything that I’ve wanted to do for a long time,”
She previously owned her first shop, My Flower Shop, back in 2017. It was right next door from Havens Main Street Diner and she soon had to close its doors for personal reasons.
Beyond her years of dedication, Hilts said her recent success as a wedding florist stems from a mentorship with a florist over in California and advertising her skills on The Knot website.
She credits her recent knowledge in business planning to her mentor who has shown her how to find her ideal client – brides.
Drawing on her wedding experience from the past few weeks, Hilts said that the process starts with the bridal party: the bridal bouquet – the most important floral piece to any wedding, boutonnières and corsages, petals for the flower girl and a boutonnière for the ring bearer, table arrangements, centerpieces, arbors and arches.
“Anything that they want, I can do,” Hilts said.
Putting an ad on The Knot really helped her to draw people in from this region of north central Pennsylvania. She said that the site makes wedding planning easy by searching keywords like “florists near me.”
“Florists are in the top five categories that brides search, and for our area, there was nobody for two hours,” Hilts noted.
Since there weren’t any local florists on The Knot, it was a no-brainer for Hilts to jump at the opportunity and advertise herself.
“Within a week, I had four weddiungs booked from just that. Their site gets 13 million hits a month,” Hilts said.
A couple brides have given Hilits experience with wedding planning services by hurling her for day-of coordination
“It takes the stress out of the bride having to figure out anything that day,” she said, “So, for example, as a florist, when I go to a wedding, I need to know who my person if that I’m going to take these flowers to because I’m not going to go bother the bride when she’s getting ready or doing something with her family or wedding party.”
As the day-of coordinator, she becomes the contact person for any problems that pop up on the day of the wedding, so that it doesn’t fall on the bride. It’s no secret that brides are typically more stressed out than anything else on their wedding day due to all of the anticipation and build-up after at least a year of planning every last detail.
Although weddings are her favorite, Hilts said that she loves all the floral arrangements that she gets to do.
“No matter what, even on your worst day if you have to come in and order funeral flowers from me, when I show up with those flowers, it still puts a smile on someone’s face even when they’re so sad,” she said. “There’s too much sadness in this world and to see somebody smile from a simple thing like flowers, it’s worth it.”
Hilts noted that as she gradually stops making gifts as the shop grows into a wedding florist, The Petal Post will continue to offer subscription gift services.
“Right now I have a couple of clients for whom I take an arrangement to the personal care home because these people haven’t seen their mom since the pandemic started,” Hilts said. “Every two weeks on the same day, I take a bouquet of flowers to her.”
Anyone local is eligible to receive these subscription services at a minimum of $20.
Hilts noted that she is always happy to deliver flowers across town just to see that person’s face light up.
More than anything over at The Petal Post, Hilts is happy to finally live out her dream now that all of the pieces have tied together.
Her family occasionally helps out with the shop; her husband Chris comes in for general maintenance and her daughters Emma and Alyse have been learning how to make resin art among other things.
Hilts has few dates available for weddings this year and they’re filling up fast. Call The Petal Post at (570) 637-8909 or pop by on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
