Towanda has a new local business at 419 Main Street. Limitless Graphics, owned by Towanda native Stormy Wolfe, will provide such services as screen printing, vinyl printing, and eventually embroidery.
Wolfe held a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 10 with family and friends.
When asked why she decided to rent out the store front and start her own business, Wolfe replied that she wasn’t aware of any screen printing business in Towanda and that there should be a market for it.
She’d previously taken several screen printing classes to get a feel for the trade. “I’ve been doing this in my home for awhile now,” Wolfe said, “I just really wanted to be my own boss and start my own business.”
Wolfe said she hopes to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days and said that eventually most of her orders would come through online.
Wolfe has set up a Facebook page under Limitless Graphics where people can place orders, as well as a website.
Interested customers can also reach her at (570) 423-8264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.