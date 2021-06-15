The Bradford County-based Barclay Mountain Company is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to help it grow beyond the historical playing cards it’s become known for over the years and become a lifestyle brand that can represent the county well.
Through a Kickstarter campaign, owner RJ Tomlinson hopes to start offering products that can be produced locally such as handcrafted soap and high quality leather belts, and expand on the local offerings as the company grows.
Having products that can be made locally is important for Tomlinson, who wants his company to stand as an example of the good that can come out of Bradford County and for others who wish to make a difference in their own communities.
“This past year, communities around the world have been dealt a bad hand. We’ve seen factories struggle, families hurt and many stores on our main street become empty,” he said in his Kickstarter pitch. “While many people may blame the global pandemic, the truth is we’ve been going in the wrong direction for a long time. For decades, we have sacrificed quality for savings, and we have forsaken our working class which in turn has allowed crime and poverty to rise. This might not be true in all communities, but I know it’s true in many small-town communities because I’ve seen it firsthand. It seems to me that many of the people in these small towns feel lost and forgotten. This is why we decided to do this project. In many ways, the namesake of our company was the same. Barclay Mountain was a ghost town that was lost and forgotten except for the few who remembered the history.”
As the business grows, Tomlinson hopes to partner with other local businesses for other ventures, such as a Barclay Mountain branded coffee or Barclay Mountain branded maple syrup.
“We hope to turn Barclay Mountain into a name brand that’s not only recognized inside the local area, but also outside of the local area,” said Tomlinson.
In addition, Tomlinson hopes to support future entrepreneurs through a business incubator that can provide the manufacturing equipment and space they need to get started. As of the writing of this story, the company had raised $6,127 of its $10,000 goal.
To check out the Kickstarter campaign, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/2060803491/barclay-mountain-project-playing-cards-belts-and-soap/description.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.