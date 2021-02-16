BC Biz: With the New Year, YMCA encouraging people to prioritize mental and physical health

The River Valley Regional YMCA is continuing into 2021 with additional safety measures as it encourages people to focus on their mental and physical health in the new year.
“Whether it’s your morning yoga or your lunchtime run, we are encouraging children and adults alike to focus on returning to routines that get you moving,” said Chad Eberhart, River Valley Regional YMCA CEO.
“Your health is your best defense in a number of scenarios,” explained Mandy Minnella, RVR YMCA marketing coordinator. “According to a 2019 article in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, regular exercise can improve your immune response, lower illness risk, and reduce inflammation.”
River Valley Regional YMCAs, including the Bradford County location in Towanda Borough, has taken several steps to ensure the safety of members using the facilities, including spacing out equipment, using electrostatic sprayers for disinfection, daily temperature checks for staff and those in child care, mask requirements, making hand sanitizer available, and social distancing during group exercise classes.
The YMCA has also offered virtual group exercise classes for members who don’t want to return to the facilities yet.
For more information, visit www.rvrymca.org.
