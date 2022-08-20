Bluebird Food Truck makes its debut

Jenna Ashby and her mother Donna Olsyn were set up and ready for hungry customers Friday in East Smithfield.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

EAST SMITHFIELD — There’s a new food truck roaming the streets, or possibly fluttering through the air, of Bradford County.

The Bluebird is the newest traveling food vendor, having just debuted this week serving lunch and dinner to hungry crowds in Troy and East Smithfield.

