Bluebird Food Truck makes its debut

EAST SMITHFIELD — There’s a new food truck roaming the streets, or possibly fluttering through the air, of Bradford County.
The Bluebird is the newest traveling food vendor, having just debuted this week serving lunch and dinner to hungry crowds in Troy and East Smithfield.
Owned by Jenna Ashby of East Smithfield, The Bluebird is her way of bringing local food to the masses.
“All the meat was raised and butchered locally on our farm,” Ashby reports.
That farm is Bluebird Ridge Farm, which Jenna runs with her husband Jeremy and their children Jace, Jaelyn, and Jarrett. The farm has been selling local meat for years on their website bluebirdridgefarms.com and through local food delivery service Delivered Fresh. Ashby said the farm had noticed an increased interest in locally-sourced food due to price increases and supply chain issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in November Ashby began the lengthy process of filing paperwork and searching for a trailer to go on her food truck journey.
“This was a good way to market our meats,” Ashby said, “and I have experience working in different restaurants, so that helps.”
The Bluebird made its debut Tuesday at the Troy Sale Barn with pulled pork, followed up with a Wednesday lunch stop at Bristol’s Produce selling tacos. The week ended with a stop at the village green in East Smithfield, where Ashby crafted made-to-order burgers, hotdogs, sausage sandwiches, and a family recipe of sloppy joe mac and cheese.
Ashby noted the mac and cheese was an old family recipe she’d learned from her mother, Donna Olsyn, who has been her reliable helper in two of her first days. The meat in all the recipes was grown on her family farm.
“I thought, originally, I could run it myself but the first day I was swamped,” Ashby confessed. “I learned I couldn’t man the register and cook and take orders.”
Since that first day Olsyn has stepped in as a helper, though Ashby is now looking for some full time help in the trailer.
Just getting started, Ashby is ready to join the county’s rapidly growing food truck industry. She plans to have the truck in Troy most Tuesdays accompanying the Troy Sale Barn’s Grower’s Market, and every other Friday she’ll be back at the green in East Smithfield. She plans to start attending other county events as they occur.
Those looking to track down The Bluebird can find it on Facebook, where Ashby posts where the truck will be and the menu it’ll be selling each week.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
