WAVERLY, N.Y. — Handmade products crafted with customers’ needs in mind can ensure a positive and long lasting connection between patrons and the artisan. One such artisan in Waverly has been making quality products for the past few years.
LizAnn McEwen is the owner and operator of Body Delights By LizAnn, where she sells her handmade products such as soaps, foaming hand soaps, body lotions and body butters. The soaps have multiple scents such as sugar vanilla, lilac and eucalyptus spearmint.
She has a variety of soaps that include goat milk, glycerin, hemp seed or ones with CBD oil that help reduce inflammation for people with arthritis. She also makes soaps that help reduce acne.
For the summertime, McEwen makes all-natural bug spray that comes in handy when mosquitos are out. She even makes kids soaps with small toys placed inside the soaps that can be played with once used.
“I started it because I have very sensitive skin,” McEwen explained. “I have three daughters and they have sensitive skin as well. I just couldn’t find anything that catered to our specific needs, so I started the business.”
She has made her own soap products for about 20 years, but she officially established her business around 2018.
“It was mostly for household use and family use, but eventually I said that I might as well put my talents into my business and start something that we don’t have a lot of in this area.”
She stated that she wanted to produce items that were natural clean products that avoided bad ingredients that can be found in mainstream stores.
“I don’t use any byproducts, artificial dyes or different types of perabens and sulphates that actually dry skin and give allergies,” she stated.
McEwen is passionate about her products and happy to sell them in the Twin Tiers region that she calls home. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., she spent most of her early adult life in the Big Apple before moving to Waverly in 2013.
“My husband was born and raised in Waverly, and we met in New York City because we worked together in investment banking,” she said. “I did an early retirement and we got married and moved to his hometown.”
McEwen worked for Lehman Brothers in 2008 when the financial services firm filed for bankruptcy during the subprime mortgage crisis that kicked off the Great Recession. She described it as an interesting yet chaotic time and place to be in. McEwen proceeded to work for Barclays bank until 2013, which took over Lehman.
“Maybe one day when I get older I’ll write a book,” she joked. “It was very interesting, exciting, scary, all of the above.”
McEwen and her brand can be found at multiple events throughout the Twin Tiers, especially in Bradford County. Recently, she made an appearance at the Harvest Festival at Deep Roots Hard Cider in Sugar Run on Oct. 22.
Today, Saturday, Oct. 29, she can be seen selling her products at the Maple Ridge Fall Festival at 211 Hanks Rd. in Troy at 10 a.m.
To see her upcoming events, go to the Facebook page of Body Delights By LizAnn to see posted events.
Products are also sold at certain stores that include A Taste of New York in Binghamton, N.Y., Ginny’s Unique Boutique in Binghamton, N.Y. and Pixie Moss Meadows in Corning, N.Y.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
