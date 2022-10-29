WAVERLY, N.Y. — Handmade products crafted with customers’ needs in mind can ensure a positive and long lasting connection between patrons and the artisan. One such artisan in Waverly has been making quality products for the past few years.

LizAnn McEwen is the owner and operator of Body Delights By LizAnn, where she sells her handmade products such as soaps, foaming hand soaps, body lotions and body butters. The soaps have multiple scents such as sugar vanilla, lilac and eucalyptus spearmint.

