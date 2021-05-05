Bradford County was recently awarded $41,363 in Digital Literacy Grant funding from the Department of Labor and Industry to help strengthen the area’s workforce through training with technology, according to an announcement from state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
Programs will be administered locally by the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board between July 1 of this year and Sept. 30, 2022. The board will collaborate with partners to help those in underserved communities.
“It is critical that people looking for work have the necessary skills to do so,” said Pickett. “The training programs supported by this funding will teach them how to search and apply for jobs online, upload a resume and post a professional profile on networking sites.”
Around $1.3 million was awarded across the state as part of the initiative.
“Pennsylvania employers need workers with the skills to navigate the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that workers develop the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties that will be required of them in their new career.”
